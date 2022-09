William “Bill” Howard Miller, Jr., 54, of Mayetta, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1968, in Norwich, N.Y., the son of William Howard Sr. and Patricia (Muller) Miller. Bill graduated in 1987 from South Otselic High School in South Otselic,...

MAYETTA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO