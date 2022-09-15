Read full article on original website
'Man, we really got a special person': Aaron Rodgers a big fan of Sammy Watkins
A former Clemson wide receiver played a big part in his NFL team’s primetime victory on Sunday. Sammy Watkins reeled in three receptions for a game-high 93 yards during the Green Bay Packers’ 27-10 win (...)
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Packers Elevate Patrick Taylor: What It Means
Running back Patrick Taylor will make his season debut for the Packers on Sunday against the Bears. The noteworthy note from Saturday is who was not elevated.
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
Bears Lose To The Packers 27-10 On Sunday Night Football
The Chicago Bears played the Green Bay Packers for the 205th time on Sunday. This game started with what looked like a continuation of week one for both teams. But then things unraveled for Chicago while Green Bay's offense lit up. Justin Fields did everything he could to mount a comeback but fell short in multiple areas.
3 Green Bay Packers takeaways after Week 2 win over Bears
After a Sunday full of interesting outcomes, shocking upsets, and more than a few broken television sets, the final weekend game of Week 2 of the NFL season came down to a rivalry as old as time, or at least as old as 1921: the Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears.
Aaron Rodgers’ Packers weapon Allen Lazard gets green light amid murky Week 2 injury status
After missing the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers’ main weapon Allen Lazard seems ready to go. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, while Lazard has been listed as questionable in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, he is still expected to feature for Sunday’s game. Lazard has been dealing with a sprained ankle which he sustained during practice prior to their season opener.
Jenkins' return has Packers feeling better about themselves
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Elgton Jenkins offered a mixed review on his return to the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line. “Basically just rusty,” Jenkins said Sunday night after playing his first game since last November. “I’ve got to get my technique right, get out of my stance, lock them up.”
