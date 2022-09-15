ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans vs. Bills predictions: Staff picks for Week 2 game

The Tennessee Titans will enter Highmark Stadium on Monday night looking to rebound in what is a very difficult matchup against the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got off to a red-hot start to the season by crushing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a bitterly disappointing loss to the lowly New York Giants, 21-20.
Rams' Jalen Ramsey says Bills game wasn't his worst

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is quite aware individuals throughout the NFL community believe he was downright dreadful during the 31-10 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Buffalo Bills back on Sept. 8. He has a message for his critics ahead of this Sunday's home game versus the 0-1 Atlanta Falcons.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
