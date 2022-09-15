Read full article on original website
Titans vs. Bills predictions: Staff picks for Week 2 game
The Tennessee Titans will enter Highmark Stadium on Monday night looking to rebound in what is a very difficult matchup against the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got off to a red-hot start to the season by crushing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a bitterly disappointing loss to the lowly New York Giants, 21-20.
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has quietly become one of the best bets in football
With a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Detroit’s win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tied the franchise record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch. The streak, which is up to six games and dates back to Week 15 of...
Rams' Jalen Ramsey says Bills game wasn't his worst
Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is quite aware individuals throughout the NFL community believe he was downright dreadful during the 31-10 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Buffalo Bills back on Sept. 8. He has a message for his critics ahead of this Sunday's home game versus the 0-1 Atlanta Falcons.
Bills fans urged to arrive early for Monday night's home opener
“Bills Mafia” is being encouraged to arrive early for Monday’s prime-time matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. Read more here:
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
WATCH: Gabe Davis makes cameo in hilarious Josh Allen coffee ad
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now in the coffee business (sort of). Like his cereal which helps raise money for good causes, the QB now has a coffee doing the same. (It can be purchased at Wegmans or through ja17coffee.com). A commercial for it has since follow and it’s great....
Bills' Von Miller shows off Josh Allen t-shirt on GMFB (video)
Pass rusher Von Miller is so into his new quarterback, he has the shirt to prove it. Miller, who has played with the likes of Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford in his career, is a huge backer of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. So much so, he has a tee to prove it.
