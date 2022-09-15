Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
Steelers Don't Have a Quarterback Problem
For a second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are letting their QB be a scapegoat.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: QB competition brewing heading into Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 22 @ Browns 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse
He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
Instant analysis of the Steelers loss to the Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers went into Sunday’s home showdown against the New England Patriots with a chance to not only go to 2-0 but also quiet the critics who said the offense can’t play and the defense can’t function without linebacker T.J. Watt. They accomplished neither. The Steelers...
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New...
Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
How 'Swole Batman' helped Eagles finally fix their Jalen Reagor, Justin Jefferson mistake
The Eagles will face Justin Jefferson, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and recently traded Jalen Reagor on Monday night in Philadelphia.
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
Cleveland Browns bring in Khalil Davis and 4 others for tryouts
According to the NFL’s Personnel Notice sent out today, Friday 9/16, the Cleveland Browns brought in five players for tryouts. Defensive tackle Khalil Davis is among the most popular of the names, as he was a sixth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The four other names brought...
Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots
“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday
Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
Steelers vs. Patriots: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 9-7-1; New England 10-7 The New England Patriots are 4-1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. New England is staying on the road to face off against Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers will be strutting in after a win while the Patriots will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
Slovis available, Narduzzi trusted Yarnell
Starter Kedon Slovis practiced all week, but Pat Narduzzi said he didn’t want to take a chance & started the freshman Yarnell. Also said bottles thrown at the team
The Terrible Truck is still chugging along all these years later
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It took the Fan N'ATion crew two years to find the owner of the Terrible Truck, a modified 1920s Mack truck that was present at Three Rivers Stadium during the formative Steel Curtain years and beyond.Glenshaw's John Kaiser, the owner of the black-and-gold vehicle, opened up his garage to take Daisy Jade back in time."Mr. Rooney used to kid me about having a better parking place than him because I parked on the field," Kaiser said with a chuckle.It was Kaiser's dream to attend a Monday Night Football game, but he could never afford it. So, ever...
