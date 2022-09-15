Read full article on original website
Central Arkansas Pride cancels event with Travelers, says team rejected drag queen throwing first pitch
An Arkansas LGBTQ+ rights group says they are canceling an event planned with the Arkansas Travelers baseball team over the involvement of a drag queen.
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious
Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
Central Arkansas Re-entry Coalition hosts annual Rights After Wrongs event
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition and the City of Little Rock held their annual Rights After Wrongs event this weekend at Henderson Middle School. With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those...
Plans laid out for October LITFest in Little Rock
Plans for the October's LITFest in Little Rock are coming together.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
DC Young Fly at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock Nov 02, 2022 – presale passcode
WiseGuys has the DC Young Fly pre-sale password: For a very limited time you can acquire tickets before anyone else. You might not get another chance to see DC Young Fly’s show in Little Rock, AR. Here are the DC Young Fly performance details:. Onsale to General Public. Start:...
'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
DHS Director Gillespie leaving Arkansas to be closer to mother
Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to spend time with her 85-year-old mother in Georgia, she said in an interview Sept. 16. She will leave the position Oct. 7. Her salary is $287,042.08. “She’s had a few health issues this year, and that’s...
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
UCA professor gave bonus points for fake positive reviews of Conway remodeling company
A UCA professor admitted he offered students bonus points to leave fake reviews for a local Conway remodeling company. The story was first published by "The Echo," UCA's student newspaper.
Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
Arkansas Rockhound discovers 50th diamond of the year; 35,000 found total
KIMBERLY, Ark. – An Arkansas rockhound and discoverer of more than 80 diamonds at the Crater of Diamonds State Park celebrated two milestones earlier this month with a lucky find. On September 6th, Scott Kreykes registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered at...
Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
Rights After Wrongs providing reentry help to formerly incarcerated persons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's not easy to ask for help after a misstep, but plenty of people found the strength to ask for that help at Saturday's Rights After Wrongs event. Shaneka Jones was once in the same place as many of those walking through the doors of the LRSD Developmental Training Center.
POLL: Arkansas GOP candidates Sanders, Boozman, Griffin hold double-digit leads in statewide races
New polling from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College shows the Republican candidates in three major Arkansas statewide races hold commanding leads with just over 50 days until Election Day.
Statement from Sarah for Governor campaign on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ release from hospital this morning
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Sarah for Governor campaign today released the following statement after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was discharged from an Arkansas hospital. Statement from Communications Director Judd Deere:. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was...
Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need
As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.
Monster Jam rolling into Simmons Bank Arena
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Monster Jam will want to put the pedal to the metal next March and head to North Little Rock. Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Earth Shaker, and Raminator are among the trucks expected to roar into Simmons Bank Arena Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.
