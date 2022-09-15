ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
theadvocate.com

Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious

Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock

North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

DHS Director Gillespie leaving Arkansas to be closer to mother

Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to spend time with her 85-year-old mother in Georgia, she said in an interview Sept. 16. She will leave the position Oct. 7. Her salary is $287,042.08. “She’s had a few health issues this year, and that’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Statement from Sarah for Governor campaign on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ release from hospital this morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Sarah for Governor campaign today released the following statement after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was discharged from an Arkansas hospital. Statement from Communications Director Judd Deere:. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Monster Jam rolling into Simmons Bank Arena

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Monster Jam will want to put the pedal to the metal next March and head to North Little Rock. Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Earth Shaker, and Raminator are among the trucks expected to roar into Simmons Bank Arena Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

