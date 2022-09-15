Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
denverite.com
Sloan’s Lake events this weekend: Music at Jamming on the Jetty — and an effort to save the lake by cleaning it up
Did you know Sloan’s Lake was created by accident?. Around 1861, Thomas M. Sloan was attempting to dig a well to irrigate his farm when he broke into a water aquifer, according to the Denver Library and resident Basha Cohen. Mission solved right? Well, history says he went to...
secretdenver.com
7 Boozy Events To Attend During Denver Beer Week
Like New York Fashion Week, but for beer. Colorado is a beer state. It’s the birthplace of Coors, a place where old western saloons illegally sold brews during Prohibition, plus, it hosts the Great American Beer Festival where, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, there are the most beers on tap out of any place on Earth. Brewing more beer in a single day than any other city in the US, the Mile High City loves its beer, and dedicates an entire week to all the amazing events that will come to a head during The Great American Beer Fest. We’ve gathered up 7 of our favorite experiences taking place that week that you can enjoy, so without further ado, here’s what to do during Denver Beer Week.
secretdenver.com
This Inaugural Pizza Pop Up Fest Is Arriving In Denver Next Weekend
Some of Colorado’s top pizzerias will come together on September 25th. This inaugural Pizza Pop Up, called Colorado Pizza Pop Up Fest, was created by 2 women in the business, Audrey Kelly of Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage and Melinda Carbajal who co-owns the Simply Pizza Food Truck. What’s even better about this event is that 50 percent of the proceeds go to the organization, Slice Out Hunger, who puts on pizza events to fund support for food insecurity and domestic violence.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
Fire tears through Denver homeless camp
According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the regulated homeless Safe Outdoor Space located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents.
indenvertimes.com
5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year
As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
KJCT8
Maintenance causing ramp closures along I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting on Sunday, September 18. 2022. The work being completed will include updated wrong way detection signs on both the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-70 from the Utah state line through Silverthorne, specifically exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) through exit 205 (Silverthorne).
Monster Jam Set To Rock Denver At Ball Arena
"We'll sell you the whole seat but you'll only need the edge". That's the famous line from the old school Monster Jam adds that every time I think of Monster Jam I go to in my head and those incredibly impressive monster trucks are back for another year of awesomeness in 2023 and the tour has Colorado set in its sights.
Colorado Officials Report Massive Fish Die-Off: Here’s What Happened
Recently, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has been monitoring a massive fish die-off across multiple lakes, and the cause behind these aquatic deaths is nothing short of troubling. The department first reported these die-offs on September 9, when the issue had hit Mann-Nyholt Lake in Adams County, about 20 miles...
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
Suspects at-large after "several hundred keys" to homes, vehicles, and PO boxes found in Colorado home
Felony warrants have been issued for two individuals suspected of committing a series of thefts in Colorado, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday. Crews from the Teller County Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a residence near Florissant on September 14. The suspects,...
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
KKTV
Thousands gather in Southern Colorado for Fallen Firefighter Memorial
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Memorial service for fallen Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff 9/16/22. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 9/16/22. A person is dead with a shooting investigation underway near downtown Colorado Springs.
'Hellboy' star to screen film in Denver
DENVER — Ron Perlman will visit the Mile High City for a movie screening in December. The actor and star of "Hellboy" will appear at a showing of the 2004 film on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Paramount Theatre in Denver. Tickets for the screening go on sale Friday, Sept....
No one seems to know who owns this Denver bridge, but everyone's mad about it
DENVER — A pedestrian bridge in Denver is closed because it needs repairs, but repairs can't happen because no one seems to know who owns the bridge. Denverite first reported on the frustration over the closure of the bridge that crosses Cherry Creek where Delgany Street dead-ends. “It’s well-loved...
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Multiple schools in Colorado receive unfounded threats, terrifying parents
It was a terrifying afternoon for students, teachers and parents in four Colorado school districts who were the victims of false active shooter reports. "PLEASE. PLEASE. PLEASE PRAY FOR MY GRANDSON," wrote Juanita Tacket, of Alamosa, on her Facebook page. Tacket's fear turned out to be for nothing. Unfounded reports...
Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning
A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.
