ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ raises money to send local children to summer camp

By Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0kb3_0hxpv90x00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just a few weeks, over two dozen sheriffs from across the region will come together to take part in a friendly racecar competition.

This is the second year of the ‘Sheriff’s Showdown’ event, which raises money to help send kids to summer camp at Keuka Lake.

The competition started a couple of years ago between Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter and Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty. Now, more than 25 sheriffs are joining the fun.

“We raise funds for the New York State Sheriffs Institute, they have a summer camp down at Keuka Lake and we were able to raise some funds and help kids go camping,” Baxter said.

While it sounds exciting, it also takes some practice to hop behind the wheel of a race car. Baxter said the sheriffs receive coaching by professional drivers before hitting the track.

“We understand our weaknesses here and we’re going to be with professional drivers. They will coach us for an hour-long class ahead of time,” Baxter said. “Then out into track, you have a co-pilot with you — a professional driver — to make sure you don’t go overboard the on the race part of it.”

The money raised through the race goes towards the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute & Summer Camp . The camp is designed to house disadvantaged youth that is identified through various county resources.

“Whether it be to financial difficulties or family dynamics, referrals are made for those kids that would benefit from some sort of a summer camp program,” Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby said. “It’s a truly amazing program because just imagine watching a kid for the first time, take a dip into a lake or learn how to sail, sit around a campfire and sing songs.”

Milby said the week-long program takes kids out of their typical settings and allows them to relax and have fun at Keuka Lake.

“They make friends and a lot of those friends are police officers, so this has long-lasting effects on youth,” Milby said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdrKw_0hxpv90x00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLxa9_0hxpv90x00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdf4j_0hxpv90x00

Last year, the ‘Sheriff’s Showdown’ event raised over $11,000 for children at the camp. This year, they hope to raise even more.

“We definitely need this as a fundraiser and so the Sheriff’s Showdown has a very prolific Facebook page . You can go on Sheriff Showdown, just look it up on Facebook, you’ll see all those opportunities to sponsor,” Baxter said.

The ‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ has free admission. There is also an opportunity for people to race in their own cars with a co-pilot.

The event takes place on October 13 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Watkins Glen International. You can learn more by clicking here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CzIn_0hxpv90x00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she says she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home. “I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house by the way, is not for sale and […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Livingston County, NY
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
City
Livingston, NY
News 8 WROC

Spencerport students uninjured after school bus crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a school bus crash in the City of Rochester. It happened around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement from the Spencerport Central School District, two students were on the bus, headed home from a private school, when it was involved in a “serious head-on” crash along Dewey […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Thousands without power in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of homes and businesses in and around Irondequoit are without power Thursday evening. According to RG&E, 3,385 customers in Monroe County were without power as of 6:00 p.m. About 2,800 of those are on the east side of Irondequoit. RG&E estimates power will be restored by 6:15 p.m.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Race Car#Keuka Lake#Livingston County Sheriff
News 8 WROC

Students celebrate Conservation Field Days at Ellison Park

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in Webster got a break from the classroom Tuesday to take part in the 33rd annual Conservation Field Days at Ellison Park. Under the program, children across Monroe County have the opportunity to learn outside for three days in a row. The Conservation Field Days include topics such as weather, […]
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 8 WROC

Brighton Ax Murder Trial nearing final stages

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Ax Murder trial of 1982 could end up in the hands of twelve jurors by week’s end. One more witness is set to take the stand Thursday morning, and then it’s onto closing arguments and jury deliberations. Time of death continues to be a key factor in the discussion — […]
BRIGHTON, NY
CITY News

City plans to put $250,000 in one tent city, and demolish another

The city of Rochester will invest $250,000 into street outreach at the Peace Village encampment. But an unsanctioned camp on Loomis Street faces razing. The gravel-covered ground of Peace Village, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment tucked away on a side street just west of Rochester’s downtown core, tells a story of crisis and neglect. Cigarette butts, neon orange caps of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman killed in Geneseo crash

Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
GENESEO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy