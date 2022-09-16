ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

N Vancouver high school robotics club awarded $10,000 grant

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A high school robotics club with the Battle Ground School District has been awarded a $10,000 grant by a Kent, Wash. business, the district announced on Friday. The club, CloverBots, is run by Todd Ferris, a Prairie High School photography teacher and retired engineer. The school...
VANCOUVER, WA
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
cardinaltimes.org

American flags now fly in all classrooms

In 2013, the Oregon House Education Committee passed Bill 3014, requiring a US flag in each classroom as well as a time for students to recite the pledge of allegiance. In the old Lincoln building, this law was not enforced, but in the new building it is. The opportunity to pledge allegiance is during passing periods and warm ups in class, just as it was in the old building.
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy area church to host free dental clinic

Seventh-day Adventists, dental professionals come together to provide services on Sunday, Oct. 2In an effort to promote proactive dental care — and make it accessible — the Sandy Seventh-day Adventist Church once again will facilitate its annual free dental clinic. A team of church volunteers and medical professionals will host the clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the church, 18575 S.E. Langensand Road. Those in need of care from the areas of Sandy, the Mount Hood communities, Boring, Eagle Creek and Estacada are welcome to attend. "I think this is especially important because, with...
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: All in the family

'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe

An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas teacher again named best in county

Ron Antlitz, a special-education instructor at Alder Creek Middle School, receives $1,000 prize as part of honor.An educator at the North Clackamas School District has won a countywide award for top teacher, the second time in two years that a teacher from the district has won the honor. Ron Antlitz, a special-education teacher at Alder Creek Middle School near Milwaukie, thought he was walking into a typical all-school assembly the afternoon of Sept. 15. Instead, he was stunned to hear a surprise announcement: Clackamas Education Service District has named him Regional Teacher of the Year. A D V E R...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home

According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
CORNELIUS, OR
Portland Tribune

Wounded man found next to 'high centered' car on MAX tracks

Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland.A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Hillsboro prepares to open first Safe Rest Pods

The ground is graded and the temporary water meters are installed. There are only a few more things to do before Hillsboro’s newest temporary shelter site is ready to offer homeless people a safe place to sleep.

