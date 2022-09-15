Read full article on original website
Salem-Keizer school board meetings go virtual again after tension between groups
SALEM, Ore. — School boards across the country have become hotbeds of division with parents and community members attending meetings and butting heads over topics like politics, race and LGBTQ+ issues. Leaders of the Salem-Keizer School District this week reverted back to virtual school board meetings after tension during...
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
American flags now fly in all classrooms
In 2013, the Oregon House Education Committee passed Bill 3014, requiring a US flag in each classroom as well as a time for students to recite the pledge of allegiance. In the old Lincoln building, this law was not enforced, but in the new building it is. The opportunity to pledge allegiance is during passing periods and warm ups in class, just as it was in the old building.
Grief touches students weeks after accident
Hammocking incident leaves community with questions, campus leaders urge respect of family’s wishes. After an accident on the first day of the Fall 2022 semester resulting in a death and two injuries of students, the Lewis & Clark community still has many questions. On Aug. 29 at approximately 8:15...
‘That gut feeling you never want to endure’: Clackamas school mom reacts to Friday lockdown
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Clackamas High School went into lockdown as police searched for three students seen with an air-powered replica pistol on Snapchat. Rachel Croon, a mother of students at the school said she first heard about the lockdown from another mother, who’d received a text from her daughter.
Engineering firm says its new downtown headquarters is Portland’s first ‘Living Building’
With virtually no fanfare, no ribbon cutting, no politicians and little public money, one of the most environmentally advanced buildings on the planet opened its doors last fall in downtown Portland. Portland-based PAE Consulting Engineers Inc. spent four years planning, designing and constructing the five-story building at 151 S.W. First...
UO board of trustees approves authorization of land swap with city of Eugene to build new football indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees authorized a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the school’s athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board of trustees approved...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
Zombies needed for Portland’s annual ‘Thriller’ dance
Calling all zombies – or anyone who would like to travel to Portland and dress like a zombie – the city will once again perform "Thriller" before Halloween and is looking for dancers.
‘I love this, it’s just in my blood’: SOLVE volunteers clean up NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people across Oregon did their part to keep waterways clear of litter on Saturday. SOLVE Oregon hosted their annual beach and riverside cleanup along the coast and in the metro area too. It offered over 100 projects people could sign up for. “Who else...
‘I was shocked’: Retired teacher grapples with increasing rent in Portland
"I was shocked when I came out here,” Cindy Murphy said. Murphy is a retired teacher from Ohio who was in for a rude awakening when she moved to Portland to be closer to some family.
STREET LIVES: All in the family
'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
Literary Hub
LeVar Burton says people who ban books are “dirtbags.”
In case you needed a strong reminder that banning books is wrong—or extra motivation to read the books that have recently been targeted—LeVar Burton is here for you. During a recent appearance at Rose City Comic Com in Portland, Oregon, Burton addressed the subject in response to a question from an audience member who asked for his feelings on it. He responded:
Bill Maher blasts Portland Public Schools curriculum as a ‘unified theory of wokeness’
Bill Maher found another reason to make fun of Portland, and the city’s reputation for progressive policies, on Friday’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher.” In interviews, the host has pushed back against liberals who accuse him of turning conservative by his increasing willingness to go after the left, saying liberals are fine, but he doesn’t identify with what he calls the “woke” crowd.
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal School District investigates school bus incident
The Washougal School District is investigating a bus incident that allegedly caused injuries to several students earlier this month. In a news release, the district states that one of its Gause Elementary School bus drivers slowed down “abruptly in response to possible student behavior concerns” on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1.
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult
I agree with the recent letter about the difficulties of parking downtown (“Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard,” Sept. 7) A friend and I carpooled to Art in the Pearl earlier this month. We hadn’t visited downtown since the pandemic began. We crept along,...
Portland renters can apply for relocation assistance in 2023 if their rent goes up 10% or more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite rent control legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers in 2019, most people who rent could be facing a rate increase of up to 14.6% next year. But those who live in the city of Portland may be eligible for relocation assistance depending on how much their rent goes up.
Gonzalez picks up major endorsements in city council race
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez picked up two notable endorsements this week, the union representing Portland firefighters, and the Portland Police Association.
