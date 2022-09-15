ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
cardinaltimes.org

American flags now fly in all classrooms

In 2013, the Oregon House Education Committee passed Bill 3014, requiring a US flag in each classroom as well as a time for students to recite the pledge of allegiance. In the old Lincoln building, this law was not enforced, but in the new building it is. The opportunity to pledge allegiance is during passing periods and warm ups in class, just as it was in the old building.
PORTLAND, OR
piolog.com

Grief touches students weeks after accident

Hammocking incident leaves community with questions, campus leaders urge respect of family’s wishes. After an accident on the first day of the Fall 2022 semester resulting in a death and two injuries of students, the Lewis & Clark community still has many questions. On Aug. 29 at approximately 8:15...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: All in the family

'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
Literary Hub

LeVar Burton says people who ban books are “dirtbags.”

In case you needed a strong reminder that banning books is wrong—or extra motivation to read the books that have recently been targeted—LeVar Burton is here for you. During a recent appearance at Rose City Comic Com in Portland, Oregon, Burton addressed the subject in response to a question from an audience member who asked for his feelings on it. He responded:
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Bill Maher blasts Portland Public Schools curriculum as a ‘unified theory of wokeness’

Bill Maher found another reason to make fun of Portland, and the city’s reputation for progressive policies, on Friday’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher.” In interviews, the host has pushed back against liberals who accuse him of turning conservative by his increasing willingness to go after the left, saying liberals are fine, but he doesn’t identify with what he calls the “woke” crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal School District investigates school bus incident

The Washougal School District is investigating a bus incident that allegedly caused injuries to several students earlier this month. In a news release, the district states that one of its Gause Elementary School bus drivers slowed down “abruptly in response to possible student behavior concerns” on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1.
WASHOUGAL, WA
ijpr.org

As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access

Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
OREGON STATE

