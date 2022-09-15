Read full article on original website
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Soccer Renews Series With Trip To UT-Martin After 14 Years
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the first time in 14 years, Alabama A&M (2-5-0, 0-0-0 SWAC) will take on UT-Martin (1-4-2, 0-0-0) as they head to Martin, Tennessee for an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Sunday, September 17. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Over their past two...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Falls By 3-0 Score To Southeast Missouri State in Saluki Bash Finale
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Alabama A&M (1-13, 0-0 SWAC) closed out the tournament portion of their schedule as they fell by a 3-0 score, 25-15, 25-11, 25-23, to Southeast Missouri State (5-7, 0-0 OVC) in the finale of the Saluki Bash and in NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Saturday, September 17.
aamusports.com
Late Goal Sinks Comeback Bid As Alabama A&M Falls 2-0 At UT-Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. – Once again Alabama A&M (2-6-0, 0-0-0 SWAC) delivered stellar defense but could not capitalize on offense as they dropped a 2-0 decision at UT-Martin (2-4-2, 0-0-0 OVC) in an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Saturday, September 18. That defense would be on full display...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Limits High Scoring Austin Peay In 28-3 Loss In Home Opener
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a return to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) faced a team in Austin Peay (3-1, 0-0 ASUN) that had scored over 100 points in their last two games and dropped only a 28-3 decision in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, September 17.
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
southerntorch.com
Collinsville Makes History With Win
COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Panthers defeated the Sand Rock Wildcats, 37-20, in a Class 2A, Region 7 matchup on Friday. With the win, Ernie Willingham became the winningest coach in Collinsville’s history. Willingham has 86 wins in his fourteen seasons at Collinsville. After a scoreless first quarter, Keaton...
Mason Sisk told 4 stories of deaths of 5 family members in north Alabama, evidence shows
The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday. Now 17, Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 when he...
70-Year-Old Hiker Dies Following 60-Foot Drop From Alabama Waterfall
On Saturday afternoon, a 70-year-old man was hiking at High Falls Park in DeKalb County when he lost his footing near a waterfall around 2 p.m. Tragically, the hiker slipped off the trail completely, falling 60 feet to his death in the popular Alabama park. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded...
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
MISSING: Fort Payne police searching for missing teen
Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Woman dies in wreck in Colbert County
A motorcycle crash killed one person in Colbert County on Friday.
Gun used to kill 5 Alabama family members possibly stolen from motorcycle club member in Florida
A 9mm handgun was found along a road adjacent to the home where five family members were killed in Elkmont in September 2019, according to testimony Thursday in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk. Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister...
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
