Huntsville, AL

Late Goal Sinks Comeback Bid As Alabama A&M Falls 2-0 At UT-Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. – Once again Alabama A&M (2-6-0, 0-0-0 SWAC) delivered stellar defense but could not capitalize on offense as they dropped a 2-0 decision at UT-Martin (2-4-2, 0-0-0 OVC) in an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Saturday, September 18. That defense would be on full display...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama A&M Limits High Scoring Austin Peay In 28-3 Loss In Home Opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a return to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) faced a team in Austin Peay (3-1, 0-0 ASUN) that had scored over 100 points in their last two games and dropped only a 28-3 decision in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, September 17.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Collinsville Makes History With Win

COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Panthers defeated the Sand Rock Wildcats, 37-20, in a Class 2A, Region 7 matchup on Friday. With the win, Ernie Willingham became the winningest coach in Collinsville’s history. Willingham has 86 wins in his fourteen seasons at Collinsville. After a scoreless first quarter, Keaton...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
ONEONTA, AL

