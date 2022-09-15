Read full article on original website
Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department’s bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration’s tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.
