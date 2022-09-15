NEW YORK (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a “very difficult moment” for the country, and acknowledged that dealing with it has been a challenge for her untested new government. Truss took office just two days before the queen died on Sept. 8, and the first days of her term have been spent attending memorial services and the funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Truss has had to temporarily set aside her policy plans, and said she was “focused on making sure we as a nation mourn her late majesty and welcome King Charles.” “It has been a momentous period and a period of great grief and sadness in the United Kingdom, and I think you have seen a huge outpouring of love and affection for her late majesty as well as a huge amount of warmth towards King Charles III,” Truss told reporters late Monday as she flew to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

U.K. ・ 27 MINUTES AGO