METAMORA, Ohio — Building from scratch, the Evergreen boys soccer program has just scratched the surface of potential. After being added as an official sport at the school in 2019, the Vikings boys soccer program has steadily built into one of the most competitive Division III teams in northwest Ohio. Third-year coach Dave Skoczyn, who has spent decades coaching the sport, said the numbers have steadily grown in the program. “The first year was trying to just get the program off the ground, and it wasn’t that successful,” Skoczyn said. “I took over three years ago and tried to bring a different way of not just playing, but how a team works. We had a lot of very good athletes that wanted to learn and be successful at soccer.”

