September 18, 2022
BOYS SOCCER Greencastle-Antrim 3, Waynesboro 1: The Blue Devils used a 2-0 lead at halftime to tack a non-league defeat on the Indians at Buchanan Automotive Stadium on Saturday. Ewan Coy converted […]. Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team wins 1st win. By egotwals on September 18, 2022 • ( Leave...
From fledgling to flourishing: Evergreen boys soccer program on rapid ascent
METAMORA, Ohio — Building from scratch, the Evergreen boys soccer program has just scratched the surface of potential. After being added as an official sport at the school in 2019, the Vikings boys soccer program has steadily built into one of the most competitive Division III teams in northwest Ohio. Third-year coach Dave Skoczyn, who has spent decades coaching the sport, said the numbers have steadily grown in the program. “The first year was trying to just get the program off the ground, and it wasn’t that successful,” Skoczyn said. “I took over three years ago and tried to bring a different way of not just playing, but how a team works. We had a lot of very good athletes that wanted to learn and be successful at soccer.”
G-A roundup: Golf team finishes with best-ever record
Blue Devils finish 35-7: Greencastle-Antrim took second place behind Waynesboro again, but the Blue Devils completed the season with a 35-7 record, which is the best in school history. Waynesboro won the Mid Penn Colonial title with a 41-1 record. Shippensburg was fourth and finished 19-23 and James Buchanan was...
G-A roundup: Boys, girls soccer teams top ‘Boro
Greencastle-Antrim 3, Waynesboro 1: The Blue Devils used a 2-0 lead at halftime to tack a non-league defeat on the Indians at Buchanan Automotive Stadium on Saturday. Ewan Coy converted a penalty kick for the game’s first score and Caleb Baine made it 2-0 after a pass from Andrew Mellott.
Chambersburg roundup: Field hockey goes 1-1 in tourney
Mifflin County 3, Chambersburg 0: The Trojans were defeated in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game Monday night at Trojan Stadium. Chambersburg is 2-7 (0-5 MPC). On Saturday at the McCaskey Tournament, Chambersburg went 1-1. The Trojans lost 1-0 to the host Red Tornados, but came back and laid a 12-0 defeat on York Tech.
Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team wins 1st win
Chambersburg 3, Gettysburg 1: The Trojans received goals from three different players and bagged a non-league victory over Gettysburg on the road Saturday afternoon for their second-straight win. Addie Lloyd, Aubrey Pyne and Ahsia Thomas scored the goals for Chambersburg (3-4), while Lily Nichter, Lily Cornwell and Abbey Wise provided...
