Look up the rule of law you idiots. Our criminal justice system isnt guilty until proven innocent, its innocent 'til proven guilty in a court of law. Therefore, until Pres. Trump can be fairly and impartially tried in a court of law, he is innocent. The FBI and DOJ have been attacking Pres. Trump, since he was a candidate elect. So these agencies have lost all credibility in the eyes of the law. Therefore, they have to be sure this case is above board, and not another fishing expedition, nor a case of falsified affidavits and warrants. So let Cannon's ruling stand. Otherwise there will never be a fair trial for Pres. Trump.
Trump probably got the judge in his are her back pocket. it is redicidus the judge want let the fbi are gbi do there job. the documents that trump didn't suppose to have is a concern to the USA because when he went in the white house he didn't take anything but himself and family and when he left out the white house he should've taken what he brought in there which was anything. if there wasn't anything criminal in his house why worry about them going in there if there wasn't anything to hide. it got to be something he don't want the fbi are the gbi to see are find. if it wasn't why going on like this. I think he got a lot to hide.
Comments / 23