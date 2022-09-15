Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fargoinc.com
Mattresses: Founder Chris Larson, Store Manager Ben Enney & Team | Comfort King
Voted Local Best #1 Mattress Store for 12 years in a row, Comfort King truly lives up to their name. They design and build the “World’s Best Mattresses” that are guaranteed to save you money and provide lifetime comfort. Comfort King offers mattress sets, adjustable beds, headboards, bedding and pillows—all necessary for a good night’s sleep.
fargoinc.com
Personal Lines Insurance: Ryan & the Good Neighbors State Farm – Ryan Kill Agency
LIKE A GOOD NEIGHBOR—STATE FARM IS THERE. This is not just a slogan or a catch phrase at the Ryan Kill Agency, it is their core value. They have the privilege to be there when customers celebrate some of the best moments in their lives: getting married, purchasing a home or having a child. Even though these are all celebratory events, their greatest responsibility is to be there as a resource when customers may be going through one of the worst moments in their lives such as being in a car accident, having their home go up in flames or losing someone they love unexpectedly.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
thetexastasty.com
Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota
I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fargoinc.com
Millennial Living: Brent Tabor, The Bridges Apartments
The Bridges has an approach to change the standard for apartment housing. After you catch a glimpse inside the progressive concept design of The Bridges, you might just want to re-enroll in college. The student-focused property is attractive to all ages. As a facility with individual leases, a resident only pays for their individual bedroom and bathroom, rather than sharing a cost with other roommates. If any number of roommates were to move out of the unit, they won’t feel that burden. This is just one of the many ways that The Bridges is changing the landscape of student (and beyond) housing.
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
KEYC
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Mayor joins WDAY Midday to give updates to City's community center, share thoughts on Fargo's proposed pedestrian bridge
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson joined WDAY Midday to share multiple updates regarding a proposed community center within the city, along with giving some comments on plans for a pedestrian bridge being discussed in Fargo. Mayor Carlson says renderings of the proposed community center are now available for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
‘It is ok to ask for help’: Local law enforcement speak on mental health awareness
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In recent years, the emphasis on mental health awareness in police departments has become more and more prevalent. Many people call the police when there is trouble, but what about when the police needs help. “So when we have our experiences on our own...
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
November 2022 Election Guide
Below is a full list of the candidates YOU can vote for in the upcoming November election. The below candidates will appear on the ballot for all those who are in Cass and Clay counties, as well as the adjacent surrounding counties too. Some are state-wide candidates. HOW THE ELECTION...
KNOX News Radio
ND National Guard sendoff ceremony
Around 12-hundred people turned out for a sendoff ceremony this week for 155 National Gard soldiers ready to deploy to southwest Asia. The soldiers are assigned to the 191st Military Police Company headquartered in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks. The yearlong mission is in support of U.S Central Command’s Operation Spartan Shield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
thefmextra.com
Moorhead council approves TIFs for two
Two commercial construction projects – one bordering Interstate 94, the other in the newly opened east addition to the MCCARA Industrial Park – were approved by the Moorhead City Council at its regular meeting Monday. The first, and larger of the proposals, is a complex of four shop...
valleynewslive.com
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
kvrr.com
Fargo family makes it onto “Family Feud”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo family turns a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some thought...
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
newsdakota.com
Ryan Cunningham Accepts Position With KOVC Radio
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After being gone for exactly one decade, Ryan Cunningham and family are moving back to the area. Cunningham will return as the voice of the Valley City State University (VCSU) Vikings and Valley City Hi Liners. He’ll also have an air shift on KOVC Radio and contribute sports and other stories to our website NewsDakota.com.
kfgo.com
Fargo Human Rights Commission recommends hiring outside firm to investigate police shootings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Human Rights Commission unanimously approved a motion to ask the City Commission to hire an independent firm to investigate the recent fatal police shootings of two men. The request was made by local activist Wess Philome. He questions the findings by Attorney General Drew...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Comments / 0