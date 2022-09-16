ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

phillyfunguide.com

3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week

The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

2nd Annual MCCP Hip Hop & Jazz Fest to benefit Mill Creek community

Several prominent hip-hop and jazz musicians will perform this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center Park (N. 47th St. between Fairmount Ave. and Aspen St.) as part of the 2nd Annual Mill Creek Community Partnership (MCCP) Fest. This free community event highlights and celebrates the fusion of Hip-Hop, Jazz, and the creative arts and benefits the Mill Creek community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Wilmington & New Castle, DE!

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Wilmington - New Castle, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Wilmington, New Castle & Hockessin over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Wilmington New Castle's picks for the five things to do in the {Area} with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
NEW CASTLE, DE
WHYY

‘Festival Hispano’ kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilmington

Hundreds of people from Delaware and the surrounding area donned capes made of a variety of flags representing the Latino community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The 46th annual Festival Hispano was held in Wilmington last Sunday, with big crowds taking in a parade down Fourth Street before the event. A second celebration is on tap this Sunday in southern Delaware’s Georgetown.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware State
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Vet Fest returns to Middletown this month

An event to raise awareness about veteran suicide and provide resources to Delaware’s military community is next weekend. Vet Fest returns for a 7th year Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Town of Whitehall in Middletown. “Vet Fest is a day where we gather both the military and civilian...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention

A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Quad

PNB Rock’s Death: A Reflection

Photo Credits – “Microphone” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by liftarn. Unfortunately, a very heartbreaking, devastating and unexpected incident took place Monday, Sept. 12, and this was the death of PnB Rock. Thirty-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, also known as PnB Rock, was from Germantown, Pennsylvania. This man was a father, brother, spouse, son, friend and influencer for so many. Most people who know of him identify him as a musical artist known for his rap and singing career while also giving back to communities. Many Pennsylvanians, especially Philadelphians, have created a parasocial relationship with Rock through his music, social media, YouTube and so forth. Family, friends and fans are overwhelmed with emotions during this time as the Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12. There has been a whirlwind of emotions surrounding this tragedy including anger, sadness and shock, as folks such as myself were praying that he would survive and make it through the shooting injuries. Rock and his girlfriend, Stephanie, were at a popular restaurant called Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located in Los Angeles, enjoying a meal together. Stephanie posted her plate and the location at which they were dining on her Instagram story. Many of us can agree that we have posted things like this in the past.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

The Brandywine Zoo re-accredited as it designs third phase of Master Plan

The Brandywine Zoo received re-accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The accreditation assures the zoo meets or exceeds professional standards, and increases eligibility for grants, permits participation in exchanges with other accredited zoos and aquariums for loan or breeding. The Brandywine Zoo goes through the review process every...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

EastSide Charter School celebrates $1 million donation from Barclays

Wilmington’s EastSide Charter school received a $1 million donation from Barclays US Bank this week. The donation marks the continuation of a two-decade relationship between the school and the bank that goes much deeper than financial support. Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at that relationship and what...
WILMINGTON, DE
thebeet.com

The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

