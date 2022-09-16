Photo Credits – “Microphone” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by liftarn. Unfortunately, a very heartbreaking, devastating and unexpected incident took place Monday, Sept. 12, and this was the death of PnB Rock. Thirty-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, also known as PnB Rock, was from Germantown, Pennsylvania. This man was a father, brother, spouse, son, friend and influencer for so many. Most people who know of him identify him as a musical artist known for his rap and singing career while also giving back to communities. Many Pennsylvanians, especially Philadelphians, have created a parasocial relationship with Rock through his music, social media, YouTube and so forth. Family, friends and fans are overwhelmed with emotions during this time as the Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12. There has been a whirlwind of emotions surrounding this tragedy including anger, sadness and shock, as folks such as myself were praying that he would survive and make it through the shooting injuries. Rock and his girlfriend, Stephanie, were at a popular restaurant called Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located in Los Angeles, enjoying a meal together. Stephanie posted her plate and the location at which they were dining on her Instagram story. Many of us can agree that we have posted things like this in the past.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO