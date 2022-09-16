Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
phillyfunguide.com
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
westphillylocal.com
2nd Annual MCCP Hip Hop & Jazz Fest to benefit Mill Creek community
Several prominent hip-hop and jazz musicians will perform this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Lucien Blackwell Community Center Park (N. 47th St. between Fairmount Ave. and Aspen St.) as part of the 2nd Annual Mill Creek Community Partnership (MCCP) Fest. This free community event highlights and celebrates the fusion of Hip-Hop, Jazz, and the creative arts and benefits the Mill Creek community.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Wilmington & New Castle, DE!
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Wilmington - New Castle, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Wilmington, New Castle & Hockessin over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Wilmington New Castle's picks for the five things to do in the {Area} with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
‘Festival Hispano’ kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilmington
Hundreds of people from Delaware and the surrounding area donned capes made of a variety of flags representing the Latino community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The 46th annual Festival Hispano was held in Wilmington last Sunday, with big crowds taking in a parade down Fourth Street before the event. A second celebration is on tap this Sunday in southern Delaware’s Georgetown.
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
fox29.com
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
Philly forensic science nonprofit opens doors for women, people of color
When Antionette Campbell started her career in forensic science — and even earlier, while studying chemistry at Temple — she didn’t find many people like her in the field. So she did something about it.
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
Dover, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Dover. The Delmarva Christian High School volleyball team will have a game with Dover High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00. The Delmarva Christian High School volleyball team will have a game with Dover High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
NoMo COO Monique Curry-Mims is breaking the cycle of poverty in Philadelphia
No Options, More Opportunities (NoMo) is an organization in Philadelphia whose mission is to provide a safe space for youth and young adults to develop positive life skills and nurture their potential to break the cycle of poverty. With over 15,700 followers across social media, NoMo is getting the message across about what young people need to thrive.
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
delawarepublic.org
Vet Fest returns to Middletown this month
An event to raise awareness about veteran suicide and provide resources to Delaware’s military community is next weekend. Vet Fest returns for a 7th year Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Town of Whitehall in Middletown. “Vet Fest is a day where we gather both the military and civilian...
Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention
A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
Quad
PNB Rock’s Death: A Reflection
Photo Credits – “Microphone” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by liftarn. Unfortunately, a very heartbreaking, devastating and unexpected incident took place Monday, Sept. 12, and this was the death of PnB Rock. Thirty-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, also known as PnB Rock, was from Germantown, Pennsylvania. This man was a father, brother, spouse, son, friend and influencer for so many. Most people who know of him identify him as a musical artist known for his rap and singing career while also giving back to communities. Many Pennsylvanians, especially Philadelphians, have created a parasocial relationship with Rock through his music, social media, YouTube and so forth. Family, friends and fans are overwhelmed with emotions during this time as the Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12. There has been a whirlwind of emotions surrounding this tragedy including anger, sadness and shock, as folks such as myself were praying that he would survive and make it through the shooting injuries. Rock and his girlfriend, Stephanie, were at a popular restaurant called Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles located in Los Angeles, enjoying a meal together. Stephanie posted her plate and the location at which they were dining on her Instagram story. Many of us can agree that we have posted things like this in the past.
delawarepublic.org
The Brandywine Zoo re-accredited as it designs third phase of Master Plan
The Brandywine Zoo received re-accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The accreditation assures the zoo meets or exceeds professional standards, and increases eligibility for grants, permits participation in exchanges with other accredited zoos and aquariums for loan or breeding. The Brandywine Zoo goes through the review process every...
delawarepublic.org
EastSide Charter School celebrates $1 million donation from Barclays
Wilmington’s EastSide Charter school received a $1 million donation from Barclays US Bank this week. The donation marks the continuation of a two-decade relationship between the school and the bank that goes much deeper than financial support. Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at that relationship and what...
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
