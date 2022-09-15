National Adult Education and Family Literacy (AEFL) Week was created by the National Coalition for Literacy (NCL) in 2009 to raise public awareness about the need for and value of adult education and family literacy. Each year advocates across the country use AEFL Week to recognize, emphasize, and elevate adult education and family literacy in their communities and to raise funding and support for access to programs for adults with low literacy, numeracy, and digital skills.

