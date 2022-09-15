Read full article on original website
Kingfisher warns of inflation pressures as profits slide 30%
B&Q owner Kingfisher has reported a 30% drop in profits as the company battled higher prices for raw materials and energy and sales slowed following the pandemic DIY boom.The FTSE 100-listed firm said its adjusted pre-tax profits plummeted by 29.5% to £472 million in the first half of the year compared with £669 million a year ago.The DIY giant brought in £6.8 billion in sales in the six months to July 31, a 4.1% fall from the £7.1 billion reported in the same period last year, but in line with analysts’ expectations.Looking to the months ahead, although trading in the...
Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this...
Russia is considering $50 billion hike in taxes on oil, gas in 2023-2025 -Kommersant
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia is considering raising taxes on the oil and gas sector to the tune of 3 trillion roubles ($50 billion) in 2023-2025 in order to plug the budget gap, the Kommersant daily said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
Switzerland cuts growth forecasts given energy risks, inflation
ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss government significantly cut its economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, citing growing risks from a "tense energy situation and sharp price increases".
Why KnowBe4 Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ shares jumped 54.6% to settle at $7.05 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares surged 39.4% to close at $3.89 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The books for Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) hotly anticipated initial public offering of Porsche AG are covered multiple times on the full size of the deal, a bookrunner involved in the listing said on Tuesday.
