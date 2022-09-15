Read full article on original website
Asia shares rise on US rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late buying spree following recent losses as investors await another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Markets have been jittery over whether the Fed’s plan to cool the hottest U.S. inflation in...
Cryptoverse: After Merge, ether heads for a $20 billion Shanghai splurge
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Merge came, saw and conquered. Not that you'd guess from crypto prices. The Ethereum blockchain's mega-upgrade finally went live on Sept. 15, moving it to a less energy-intensive "proof of stake" (PoS) system with hardly a hiccup. read more.
Farm and food investors face $150 billion loss on climate change - report
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new report.
