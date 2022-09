PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men's soccer team (5-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) will be looking for their fourth straight victory Monday night as they welcome No. 14 Akron (4-1-1, 0-0-0 MAC) to Ambrose Urbanic Field for a non-conference clash. Monday's Top-15 matchup will kick at 7:00 pm and air live on ACC Network Extra.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO