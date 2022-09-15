Read full article on original website
What does Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, do in VALORANT?
Nightfall is one of the less straightforward ultimate abilities in VALORANT. When Fade lets her ultimate ability rip across the map, players are quick to panic, largely because the ability has many effects and can be overwhelming for players who aren’t quite used to it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ability in case you’re struggling to understand exactly what Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, actually does.
When does the Worlds 2022 song release?
Each year, the League of Legends World Championship is celebrated with an official song that serves as the tournament’s anthem throughout its duration. This year, Riot Games is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X in what could be the biggest Worlds song to date. League fans...
Can You Still Get Loadouts in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially entered the beta phase, with players testing all the new features. The CoD Next Showcase featured some unique aspects players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s official blog highlighted a new feature called The Shop, which serves as the enhanced Buy Stations in Warzone 2. You can buy and upgrade weapons and equipment, including the custom weapon you create. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the Loadout system still functions similarly in Warzone 2.
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
GTA 6 leaks reveal return to Vice City
One of the biggest gaming leaks of all time in regards is fittingly about one of the biggest anticipated releases ever, Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games. On the morning of Sept. 18, 2022, fans stumbled across numerous videos of prebuild gameplay and development footage, showing off cars, weapons, characters, features, and (at least part of) the setting.
Who is Sliker? What to know about the controversial Twitch streamer
While he wasn’t the most widely-known streamer prior to the scamming controversy that emerged on the Livestream Fails subreddit, it’s now difficult to find someone who hasn’t heard about Sliker. The U.K. content creator has been around for a couple of years, and at his peak, he maintained several thousand subscribers on Twitch.
Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.
How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series. The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that...
The GTA 6 leaks could cause dire consequences for online play forever
Throughout this past day, more and more news regarding the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks has continued to surface. But now, some people have started to realize how damaging this flood of data could be for the online mode of the GTAV. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a user on...
Where to find (and dig up) the Scientist’s research notes in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
One of the latest quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four tasks players with finding and digging up the Scientist’s stolen research notes. You’re going to need those notes if you want to help Jones and AMIE figure out just what’s going on around the island this season.
How to evolve the EvoChrome Shotgun in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter Three, season four has finally arrived and it’s brought the new antagonist force of Chrome. While The Herald obsesses over the now dead Reality Tree, her Chrome is beginning to spread rapidly across the island, changing everything it touches into a gooey metal liquid. Weapons have also been affected by Chrome, allowing players to level them up.
MTG Forces of the Imperium Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy
The Imperium of Man is one of the four Warhammer 40,000 factions included in the Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering crossover. Four Commander preconstructed decks are released on Oct. 7, bringing the grimdark world of Warhammer to Magic. Each deck contains new cards and reprints filled to the brim with Warhammer flavor.
How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite
Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta
The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
Where to find extra Thumper parts in Kahl’s Junk Run mission in Warframe
Warframe has been teasing the showdown between Kahl-175 and a Tusk Thumper since the announcement of Veilbreaker at Tennocon 2022, and players can finally fight off a Thumper as Kahl (with a little help from his Grineer brothers). But you won’t just destroy Thumpers in his Junk Run mission: you’ll also help Chipper rebuild one.
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
How to unlock the Lachmann Sub MP5 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty gamers love the MP5, the 9mm submachine gun that’s synonymous with current day FPS games everywhere. The modern era mainstay is back in MW2, although it has a different name in this CoD game. It’s called the Lachmann Sub in MW2, part of the Lachmann weapon platform in the sometimes-confusing Gunsmith in the game.
