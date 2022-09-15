Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Work with Studio Stop Motion Graphics on September 13, 2022

Part 2- Join Real Florida Magazine and the Bonifay, Florida Kiwanis Club for the 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo, scheduled this year for Thursday through Saturday, October 6-8, 2022, featuring parades, rodeo action and world-class people-watching, as seen in Part 2 of these photos from the 2021 rodeo parades by Paul Goulding Photography.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO