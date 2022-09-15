Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Work with Studio Stop Motion Graphics on September 13, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College Visit and Document FPTC Programs on Friday, September 16, 2022
Photography students at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida spent time on the campus, visiting and documenting several programs with Instructor Paul Goulding on Friday, September 16, 2022, as seen in these photos of and by FPTC students.
fosterfollynews.net
Graceville, Florida Schedules Annual Harvest Festival Parade, Festival and Car Show for Saturday, October 15, 2021
Join Real Florida Magazine for the 2022 Graceville, Florida Harvest Festival, scheduled for Saturday, October 15, at the Factory Stores of America Mall grounds in downtown Graceville, Florida, as seen in these ‘Faces of the 2021 Graceville Harvest Festival’, by Paul Goulding Photography.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 2- 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo in Bonifay Scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, October 6-8, 2022
Part 2- Join Real Florida Magazine and the Bonifay, Florida Kiwanis Club for the 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo, scheduled this year for Thursday through Saturday, October 6-8, 2022, featuring parades, rodeo action and world-class people-watching, as seen in Part 2 of these photos from the 2021 rodeo parades by Paul Goulding Photography.
Comments / 0