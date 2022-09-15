Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Work with Self-Portraits on September 14, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Part 4- Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Football Hosts Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets on Friday, September 16, 2022
Local businessman Andy Powell, owner of Legendary Lawn Maintenance, was honored to be the coin-toss sponsor under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on September 16, 2022, in Philip Rountree Stadium in Downtown Chipley, Florida, as the Chipley, Florida High School Tigers football program took on the Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets, as seen in Part 4 of these images by Paul Goulding Photography.
fosterfollynews.net
Graceville, Florida Schedules Annual Harvest Festival Parade, Festival and Car Show for Saturday, October 15, 2021
Join Real Florida Magazine for the 2022 Graceville, Florida Harvest Festival, scheduled for Saturday, October 15, at the Factory Stores of America Mall grounds in downtown Graceville, Florida, as seen in these ‘Faces of the 2021 Graceville Harvest Festival’, by Paul Goulding Photography.
fosterfollynews.net
Lyvonnica McMillian Green, 44 of Freeport, Florida Passes on September 13, 2022
Lyvonnica McMillian Green, age 44, of Freeport, Florida, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born April 3, 1978, to Lyvonne and Judy McMillian in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. Lyvonnica was the epitome of “live your life how you want to be remembered!”. She loved others no matter who...
wdhn.com
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School.
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
mypanhandle.com
Record Heat Possible as Fiona curves away
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge grabs the area. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. This is important as it will keep the dew points low. As the heat build, we will not be seeing high humidity that will make the feels like temps fairly close to the actual temps. A dry heat if you will, it will however still be very warm with temps approaching the upper 90s in some locations by the end of the week. The good news here is that Fiona will curve away from the mainland US and continues to not be a threat to our area. The rest of the tropics are calm with nothing to worry about in the near term.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hosts “Ladies First: A Focus on Putting Yourself First in Mind, Body and Spirit”
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and First Federal Bank hosted a new event last Friday that, according to a pre-event press release, was “geared towards uplifting local women in leadership.“. “Ladies First: A Focus on Putting Yourself First in Mind, Body and Spirit” was held at Eastside Baptist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Threats, mental health issues keep Bay schools busy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In today’s climate, many parents are concerned about safety as they send their students off to school. Bay District leaders said they are working to inform parents without unnecessarily alarming them. Local leaders believe they are doing everything they can to keep your kids safe. The people in charge of […]
State Representative urges for more housing in Bay County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Chamber of Commerce members celebrated top local companies this morning during their annual industry appreciation breakfast. More than 100 people from industries across the county attended the meeting at the Edgewater Beach Resort. Five local companies were recognized for innovation, expansion and manufacturing. Guest speaker, State Representative […]
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
WJHG-TV
Memorial service held for Trey Pike, Former Vernon High Head Football Coach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The community is remembering the former Vernon High Athletic Director and Head Football Coach who died last month. Trey Pike passed away in a boating accident on August 7th, at just 36 years old. Pike’s loved ones say he served as a role model to athletes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Factory Outlet Has Towels- Lots and Lots of High-Quality, Fluffy, Absorbent Towels, With 50% Off OSMI Products
WestPoint Home Factory Outlet has towels… lots and lots of towels. WestPoint Home Factory Outlet is offering 50% off all products marked with the OSMI sticker. WestPoint Home Factory Outlet is located at 1414 Main Street, just a mile north of I-10 in Downtown Chipley, Florida right next door to Javier’s Mexican Grill.
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 15, 2022
Eli Hager, 27, Cottondale, Florida: Battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Treykwashaun Highsmith, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Order to show cause- pretrial intervention resisting arrest, more than one driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Harrell, 44, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s...
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WJHG-TV
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Burglary in Sneads, Florida, Arrests Joshua Crawford for Dealing in Stolen Property
On Feb. 20, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary and theft in Sneads. Contact was made with the victim, and deputies learned that several guns, a gun bag, a cell phone, the titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents and a bank card had been stolen.
Comments / 0