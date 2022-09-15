Read full article on original website
Investigation leads to heroin ‘stash house’ in St. Landry Parish
According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO), a year-long narcotics investigation led to a heroin "stash house" in St. Landry Parish.
Opelousas man killed in Vernon Parish crash
Louisiana State Police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in Vernon Parish.
Deputies: 2 arrested following death of a toddler in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two people are under arrest in Lafayette Parish following the death of a toddler, stated police. Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were arrested on September 17 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Ln. at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 2 Adults in Death of Toddler
A 1-year-old toddler is dead and two adults have been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office found the child unresponsive at a local home on Saturday morning. According to a press release from LPSO, deputies received the call around 10:30 AM....
Drug, drunken-driving, hit-and-run arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made arrests on drug, drunken-driving and hit-and-run charges over the weekend. Franklin police reported an arrest on an aggravated battery charge in a domestic abuse case. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
Police chase with stolen vehicle ends with crash and shots fired
An early morning police pursuit with a stolen car in New Iberia ends with a crash into a police unit and shots fired.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Acadiana's "most wanted" fugitive arrested after high-speed chase
After a high-speed chase through two parishes, a man described by law enforcement as one of Acadiana's "most wanted" fugitives has been arrested.
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
With records disagreement resolved, Wayne Griffin’s appeal of firing from LPD moving ahead
The appeal hearing for former Lafayette interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is moving forward after a disagreement between attorneys delayed the hearing in August. Candice Hattan, attorney for the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said at Wednesday’s meeting that a disagreement between Michael Corry, attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon had been resolved and the hearing could move forward.
$500K bond set for Louisiana man accused of trafficking children
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with trafficking children after allegedly propositioning a 16-year-old girl. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.” The complaint came in on Sept. […]
Lafayette man charged with vehicular homicide following victim’s death
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is back in custody on upgraded charges of criminal vehicular homicide following a January crash where he was cited for DWI. Christopher Skipper, 36 was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Friday. His previous arrest on DWI stemmed from a crash that left a woman seriously […]
Man arrested for attempted murder in August Cajun Field shooting
University of Louisiana-Lafayette Police arrested a man Thursday for his alleged involvement in Aug. 16 shooting that injured one person.
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
