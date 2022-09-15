The appeal hearing for former Lafayette interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is moving forward after a disagreement between attorneys delayed the hearing in August. Candice Hattan, attorney for the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said at Wednesday’s meeting that a disagreement between Michael Corry, attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon had been resolved and the hearing could move forward.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO