Vermilion Parish, LA

brproud.com

Deputies: 2 arrested following death of a toddler in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two people are under arrest in Lafayette Parish following the death of a toddler, stated police. Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were arrested on September 17 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Ln. at approximately 10:30 a.m.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Drug, drunken-driving, hit-and-run arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities made arrests on drug, drunken-driving and hit-and-run charges over the weekend. Franklin police reported an arrest on an aggravated battery charge in a domestic abuse case. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Prescription Drugs. Lake Arthur, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, detectives from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Arthur Police Department executed a search warrant at an address on Calcasieu Street in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY.com

Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, aggravated assault arrests reported by local agencies

Morgan City police reported six arrests Thursday and early Friday, including two on theft charges. And Franklin police made an arrest involving four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls...
MORGAN CITY, LA
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

With records disagreement resolved, Wayne Griffin’s appeal of firing from LPD moving ahead

The appeal hearing for former Lafayette interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is moving forward after a disagreement between attorneys delayed the hearing in August. Candice Hattan, attorney for the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said at Wednesday’s meeting that a disagreement between Michael Corry, attorney for Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon had been resolved and the hearing could move forward.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CBS 42

$500K bond set for Louisiana man accused of trafficking children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with trafficking children after allegedly propositioning a 16-year-old girl. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.” The complaint came in on Sept. […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA

