Easton, CT

Easton Volunteer Fire Department Constructs Pole Barn

Easton’s volunteer firefighters are putting the finishing touches on the interior of new red pole barn that graces the grounds of their headquarters on Center Road. The barn is part of a three-phase project to expand its headquarters to better serve the community. The initial phase of the project was to clear and level the two-acre field owned by the department to increase the space where firefighters train. As a result, they will be better equipped to protect the town in the case of an emergency. The department raised money to pay for the project.
EASTON, CT
An Invitation to Join the Easton Diversity and Inclusion Task Force

The Easton Diversity and Inclusion Task Force (EDIT), formed in August 2020, is embarking on its third year of service to our community. EDIT has sought to cultivate a sense of belonging and valuing of all people through events such as the Voices of Diversity project with the Easton Library, celebrations of PRIDE, Juneteenth, and Neurodiversity. Individual task force members have also been active in initiatives related to healthcare, education, housing, and other vital endeavors, as well as serving as a sounding board for suggestions and concerns.
EASTON, CT

