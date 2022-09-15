Easton’s volunteer firefighters are putting the finishing touches on the interior of new red pole barn that graces the grounds of their headquarters on Center Road. The barn is part of a three-phase project to expand its headquarters to better serve the community. The initial phase of the project was to clear and level the two-acre field owned by the department to increase the space where firefighters train. As a result, they will be better equipped to protect the town in the case of an emergency. The department raised money to pay for the project.

EASTON, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO