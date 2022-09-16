Read full article on original website
Related
eastoncourier.news
HKMS Hosts Back-to-School Night for Parents
Parents of Helen Keller Middle School students got a taste of middle school life during the HKMS’s back-to-school night. The annual open house was the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that HKMS welcomed parents in person for the annual event. About 400 parents attended the event,...
eastoncourier.news
An Invitation to Join the Easton Diversity and Inclusion Task Force
The Easton Diversity and Inclusion Task Force (EDIT), formed in August 2020, is embarking on its third year of service to our community. EDIT has sought to cultivate a sense of belonging and valuing of all people through events such as the Voices of Diversity project with the Easton Library, celebrations of PRIDE, Juneteenth, and Neurodiversity. Individual task force members have also been active in initiatives related to healthcare, education, housing, and other vital endeavors, as well as serving as a sounding board for suggestions and concerns.
eastoncourier.news
Easton Volunteer Fire Department Constructs Pole Barn
Easton’s volunteer firefighters are putting the finishing touches on the interior of new red pole barn that graces the grounds of their headquarters on Center Road. The barn is part of a three-phase project to expand its headquarters to better serve the community. The initial phase of the project was to clear and level the two-acre field owned by the department to increase the space where firefighters train. As a result, they will be better equipped to protect the town in the case of an emergency. The department raised money to pay for the project.
eastoncourier.news
Between a Headstone & a Hard Place – Union Cemetery
Anyone who has passed by Easton’s Union Cemetery this summer has certainly noticed a difference in its appearance of late. Unlike the past few summers, the grounds are neatly mowed and the weeds and unkempt shrubs that formally obscured many of the headstones have been trimmed or removed. While many people have answered the call to volunteer in helping with this task, it has been mostly the effort of two cousins who grew up in Easton who decided to tackle the daunting task of cleaning up one of the town’s oldest burial grounds. Those men are Bruce and Bob Laskay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastoncourier.news
A Message from First Selectman Bindelglass
The Town Clerk’s office be open from 8:30.a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily no longer closing for lunch beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. Last night at the Selectmen’s meeting I provided an update regarding EVS. The environmental consultant has completed the first phase of their evaluation and submitted it to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. This was done by the date DEEP requested and DEEP has acknowledged receipt of the report. There is a second phase of testing with monitoring wells which is also necessary and DEEP is aware of the consultant’s timetable for those wells. Based on sampling results from those wells, DEEP will make recommendations on potential remediation. The health department will be testing the wells of the fire department and EMS early next week.
Comments / 0