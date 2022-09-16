The Town Clerk’s office be open from 8:30.a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily no longer closing for lunch beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. Last night at the Selectmen’s meeting I provided an update regarding EVS. The environmental consultant has completed the first phase of their evaluation and submitted it to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. This was done by the date DEEP requested and DEEP has acknowledged receipt of the report. There is a second phase of testing with monitoring wells which is also necessary and DEEP is aware of the consultant’s timetable for those wells. Based on sampling results from those wells, DEEP will make recommendations on potential remediation. The health department will be testing the wells of the fire department and EMS early next week.

EASTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO