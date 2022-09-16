Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act
JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
Democrat files lawsuit against Illinois SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Suburban State's Attorney Files Lawsuit Seeking to Declare SAFE-T Act ‘Unconstitutional'
A suburban Chicago state's attorney filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to have the SAFE-T Act, criminal justice reform legislation passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021 that is set to take effect on Jan. 1, declared "unconstitutional." Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe filed a lawsuit in his county's...
Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois
Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
wmay.com
Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act
An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
Cook County public defender weighs in on controversial end of cash bail in Illinois
Cook County’s public defender says some prosecutors and politicians are spreading misinformation about the state’s new criminal-justice law to score political points.
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois Google Lawsuit • SAFE-T Act explained • new computer scam
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos could get a piece of a $100 million settlement, a new state law that takes effect next year is spurring pushback from Illinois law enforcement, and the Chicago FBI is warning residents of a new computer scam targeting older Illinoisans.
Herald & Review
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
KFVS12
Missouri officers cracking down on child restraint violations
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in the Show Me State are coming together with a message: Practice property safety with your kids in the car. The Caruthersville Police Department announced they would be joining with law enforcement agencies across Missouri from Sunday, Sept. 18, to Saturday, Sept. 25, for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign.
Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act
Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
Ending cash bond in Illinois will make communities safer, supporters say
Under the current law, anyone can pay their bond and be released while they await their next court date.
advantagenews.com
Pritzker issues another disaster proclamation, the latest involving migrants from the border
In the wake of more migrants arriving in Illinois on buses from Texas, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster proclamation. Pritzker also activated 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with the busloads of asylum seekers sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the...
wmay.com
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
northernpublicradio.org
Statewide: Ukrainian families flee to Illinois, but struggle to adjust
As war continues in their homeland, some Ukrainians, including women with small children, have arrived in Illinois. They are trying to live as normal. But concerns about those left behind make that difficult. Their story and more on Statewide. * Illinois Newsroom's Harrison Malkin brings us details on a newly...
fox40jackson.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate ‘back to the farm’
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor “back to the farm” during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois to distribute $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to small local governments
State to distribute second round of federal coronavirus recovery funding to more than 1,200 Illinois cities, towns, and villages. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois – Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs) – will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.
advantagenews.com
Illinois’ comptroller says the state’s unpaid bill backlog is now under control
The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago this week that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
