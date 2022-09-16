ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1470 WMBD

New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act

JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Democrat files lawsuit against Illinois SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal through a ballot measure. “The Safe-T Act has effectively […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term

Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
NBC Chicago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

Will there be a so-called "purge" coming to Illinois and Chicago?. Across social media and in political speeches and ads, Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation set to take effect in the coming months has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge," in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Prosecutor Sues Over SAFE-T Act

An Illinois state’s attorney has filed suit seeking to have a controversial policing and justice reform law declared unconstitutional. The lawsuit by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is the latest effort to throw out the SAFE-T Act, which among other things will end cash bail in Illinois next year. Rowe is a Democrat, but he says the law approved by Democratic lawmakers and Governor JB Pritzker is unconstitutional because it changes provisions on bail that are already spelled out in the state constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Missouri officers cracking down on child restraint violations

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in the Show Me State are coming together with a message: Practice property safety with your kids in the car. The Caruthersville Police Department announced they would be joining with law enforcement agencies across Missouri from Sunday, Sept. 18, to Saturday, Sept. 25, for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
1440 WROK

Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act

Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants

(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
News Break
northernpublicradio.org

Statewide: Ukrainian families flee to Illinois, but struggle to adjust

As war continues in their homeland, some Ukrainians, including women with small children, have arrived in Illinois. They are trying to live as normal. But concerns about those left behind make that difficult. Their story and more on Statewide. * Illinois Newsroom's Harrison Malkin brings us details on a newly...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois to distribute $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to small local governments

State to distribute second round of federal coronavirus recovery funding to more than 1,200 Illinois cities, towns, and villages. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois – Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs) – will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.
ILLINOIS STATE

