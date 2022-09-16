BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their third straight game as they stunned the fourth ranked Reading Rangers 18-16 on Friday night in Reading. It was the second straight year the Chargers upset the Rangers. A seven-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Eli Payne to Rick Austin turned out to be the winning score for Union City. Payne finished with 160 yards in the air and two TD passes. Riley Laird rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. The Chargers are now 3-0 in the Big 8 and 3-1 overall.

READING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO