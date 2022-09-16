ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame

Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
JACKSON, MI
accesswdun.com

Football: East Jackson takes care of Franklin County 35-17

COMMERCE, Ga. — East Jackson came back from behind, scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to get past Franklin County 35-17 Friday night. The Lions led 7-0 after the first and 14-7 at halftime before the Eagles stormed back. They trailed 17-14 after three quarters before the big fourth quarter gave them the win.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Noted Golf Course Architect Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

HS Football: UC upsets Reading, Tekonsha romps, Quincy and Bronson lose

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their third straight game as they stunned the fourth ranked Reading Rangers 18-16 on Friday night in Reading. It was the second straight year the Chargers upset the Rangers. A seven-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Eli Payne to Rick Austin turned out to be the winning score for Union City. Payne finished with 160 yards in the air and two TD passes. Riley Laird rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. The Chargers are now 3-0 in the Big 8 and 3-1 overall.
READING, MI
jtv.tv

JCWGA Best Ball Tournament Results

The Jackson County Womens Golf Association held a two-day best ball tournament this week. The women played at Calderone Golf Club on Wednesday and Arbor Hills Golf Club on Friday. Here are the results of the final JCWGA tournament of 2022. CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:. 1. Kathy Swihart and Nancy Showerman. 1st...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Stanley: Trustees to blame for failure in Title IX certification

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. signed the university's 2021 Title IX Certification document under the impression all of the reports were reviewed by a board member as required by the state.Board members have called for Stanley's resignation due to concerns over the certification process, accusing him of falsely certifying the Title IX document without a review from all of the board members.The process, actually, requires only one board member to review the reports on top of Stanley. With his signature, Stanley checked "Yes" to a section of the Title IX Transparency Reporting Form saying "The university certifies...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

