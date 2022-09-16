Read full article on original website
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State defense shredded on social media for continued passing game struggles
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Michigan State’s defense is struggling to slow down a passing attack. After a historically bad pass defense in 2021, Michigan State’s first real test of the season comes in Week 3. Heading to the west coast to face Washington, the first half has been a disaster for the Spartans.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Washington
SEATTLE — Michigan State’s regular-season West Coast woes continued Saturday night, as the 11th-ranked Spartans got bullied by Washington in a hostile Husky Stadium. Mel Tucker’s crew suffered breakdowns in all three phases, adding up to a 39-28 loss in the final non-conference game of the season.
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Washington Stuns No. 11 Michigan State In Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
We have a stunner out in Seattle. The unranked Washington Huskies have officially knocked off the No. 11 Spartans of Michigan State this evening. Washington has beaten No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 this Saturday night. Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix had 397 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Huskies.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
Michigan QB Cade McNamara suffers injury vs. Connecticut
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines were whooping Connecticut when head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough of starting QB J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara was put into the game. Unfortunately, McNamara took a couple of big hits, including one right before halftime and it appeared as if he...
jtv.tv
Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame
Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
accesswdun.com
Football: East Jackson takes care of Franklin County 35-17
COMMERCE, Ga. — East Jackson came back from behind, scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to get past Franklin County 35-17 Friday night. The Lions led 7-0 after the first and 14-7 at halftime before the Eagles stormed back. They trailed 17-14 after three quarters before the big fourth quarter gave them the win.
WILX-TV
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
wtvbam.com
HS Football: UC upsets Reading, Tekonsha romps, Quincy and Bronson lose
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their third straight game as they stunned the fourth ranked Reading Rangers 18-16 on Friday night in Reading. It was the second straight year the Chargers upset the Rangers. A seven-yard TD pass in the third quarter from Eli Payne to Rick Austin turned out to be the winning score for Union City. Payne finished with 160 yards in the air and two TD passes. Riley Laird rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. The Chargers are now 3-0 in the Big 8 and 3-1 overall.
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
jtv.tv
JCWGA Best Ball Tournament Results
The Jackson County Womens Golf Association held a two-day best ball tournament this week. The women played at Calderone Golf Club on Wednesday and Arbor Hills Golf Club on Friday. Here are the results of the final JCWGA tournament of 2022. CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:. 1. Kathy Swihart and Nancy Showerman. 1st...
Stanley: Trustees to blame for failure in Title IX certification
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. signed the university's 2021 Title IX Certification document under the impression all of the reports were reviewed by a board member as required by the state.Board members have called for Stanley's resignation due to concerns over the certification process, accusing him of falsely certifying the Title IX document without a review from all of the board members.The process, actually, requires only one board member to review the reports on top of Stanley. With his signature, Stanley checked "Yes" to a section of the Title IX Transparency Reporting Form saying "The university certifies...
WILX-TV
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for country music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Lansing mayor promises there will be no golf driving range at Bancroft Park
Leslie Arnell, who lives near Bancroft Park, said she has doubts about Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s promise not to build a golf driving range or practice facility at Bancroft Park.
