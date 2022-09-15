ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Flyers sign veteran forward Antoine Roussel to professional tryout contract

The Philadelphia Flyers want a more competitive culture under new coach John Tortorella. So it makes sense that they’ve brought in a feisty forward to push their young players for a job in training camp. They’ve signed free agent left winger Antoine Roussel to a professional tryout contract, as confirmed by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

David Quinn admits to mistakes as New York Rangers head coach

Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn has admitted to what everyone saw in his three seasons on Broadway– he overcoached. “There were things I wish I had done differently,” Quinn said in a feature on NHL.com. “I thought I got away from being who I have been for 28 years as a coach.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
NHL

Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team's 30th anniversary training camp, presented by Florida Blue. Training camp will open with medicals, testing and media day on Wednesday, September 21. On-ice practices will begin at the TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, September 22. The Lightning's training camp roster features 56 players, inclusive of 29 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Fine line between longevity, Brady and a Sayers-like career

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s a fine line between a Tom Brady and a Gale Sayers. Whether a player is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who plays well into his 40s like Brady or all-time great running back knocked out of football during his prime like Sayers there’s an element of luck to longevity in the NFL. It’s inescapable, regardless of the era. For all the evolving technology, increased awareness of the value of year-round fitness regimens and rule changes designed to make the game safer, players concede good fortune is a common denominator to staying on the field.
NFL
NHL

Burke talks Penguins outlook, life lessons in Q&A with NHL.com

BUFFALO -- Brian Burke is hopeful the Pittsburgh Penguins can rekindle some magic in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Part of that belief has to do with keeping the core in place during the offseason. Sidney Crosby, the 35-year-old captain entering his 18th NHL season in Pittsburgh, will have familiar company with center Evgeni Malkin, 36, and defenseman Kris Letang, 35, each returning on a new contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy