Trumbull, CT

fciac.net

Kilmartin, DeMarco spark St. Joseph defense in win over Staples

TRUMBULL—With each play Jack Kilmartin and Ryan DeMarco made for the St. Joseph defense, you could sense their teammates getting more and more energized. Kilmartin, DeMarco and the rest of the St. Joseph defense swarmed Staples all afternoon, causing four turnovers and keeping the Wreckers offense at bay as the Cadets pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 42-21 FCIAC win.
WESTPORT, CT
fciac.net

Field hockey – New Canaan 8, Danbury 0

New Canaan: Polly Parsons Hills 4g; Izzy Schuh 3g, 2a; Amanda Benson 1g; Margot Stanley 1a; Shawna Ferraro 1a. Goalies: D – Jill Fitzpatrick 7 saves; NC – Ellie Rosen 2 saves. Records: Danbury 1-3-0-1, New Canaan 3-1-0-0.
NEW CANAAN, CT

