Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Unit 1 Board Meets Monday
The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education will meet Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the library. The first order of business will be a public hearing on a new budget. The regular meeting follows after the hearing. Items on the agenda include matching funds for a maintenance grant, and approving a credit card for new Elementary Principal Chad Nelson.
wgel.com
Dannaman & Ruble Crowned GHS Homecoming Royalty
Students at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school celebrated homecoming on Saturday night with a dance and the coronation. Gym lights were turned on for the introduction of the queen and king candidates, and the court. Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake announce the winners:. Queen Mary...
wgel.com
Dr. James David Bimes
Dr. James David Bimes, age 80, a loving husband and father and longtime educator, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 16, 2022. Funeral services are being handled by the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation...
wgel.com
Sports Shop Interview With Coach Hutch
The Greenville football Comets won their homecoming game Friday night, 26-13 over Southwestern. Jeff Leidel met with Head Coach Todd Hutchinson after the game. Click below to hear their conversation:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Jerome B. Jansen
Jerome B. Jansen, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Grenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Jansen was born in Albers, Illinois on May 17, 1936, a son of Herman C. and Regina (nee Kuhl) Jansen. He married Lorene “Dolly” Langhauser on May 24, 1955.
wgel.com
Keith A. Crain
Keith A. Crain, 80, of Marine, IL, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1941, to John and Eileen (nee Bumann) Crain in Swanick, IL. He married Joyce Shook on May 21, 1974, in Montrose, CO. Keith was a veteran of the...
wgel.com
Charges Filed In Greenville Death
Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
Comments / 0