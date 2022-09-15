Read full article on original website
Bronco Sports
Soccer Claims All-Three MW Weekly Awards
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – For the second-straight week Boise State women's soccer has swept the Mountain West weekly awards, the league office announced Monday afternoon. The Broncos have now claimed eight out of 15 possible weekly awards from the conference this season, more than double that of the next-closest program in Colorado College (3).
Bronco Sports
Broncos Cruise Past Eagles On Senior Day
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State women's soccer turned in a dominant performance Sunday afternoon, defeating Eastern Washington 4-0 on senior day. The Broncos (4-2-3) established control of the scoreboard in the 26th minute when Hayden Wilsey collected a saved shot and sent it to the back of the net. Boise State added another before halftime as Ashly Berge collected a ball in the box and knocked it in.
KTVB
Boise State beats UT Martin 30-7 in sellout home opener
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos improved to 2-1 Saturday with a 30-7 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks at Albertsons Stadium. On its first possession of the contest, Boise State's offense had its best drive of 2022. Following a UT Martin three-and-out, the Broncos marched 80 yards in seven plays. Hank Bachmeier found Stefan Cobbs for an early four-yard score to put the home team up 7-0.
Arbiter Online
Boise State defeats UT Martin 30-7 at the cost of multiple injuries
Despite Boise State’s 30-7 win over UT Martin, it may seem more like a loss. Three Broncos were taken out of the game this evening due to injury. In the first quarter, safety Jared Reed was carted off the field with a leg injury. Next, cornerback Caleb Biggers suffered an arm injury and was walked off the field.
underdogdynasty.com
UTEP vs Boise State: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction
All-Time Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 6-0. The Broncos beat UTEP 54-13 in 2021. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. After a 2021 season that was UTEP’s best in years, it’s been a tough start to the 2022 campaign. The Miners are 1-2 to...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Fall to No. 18 Washington
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Boise State volleyball fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-22) to 18th-ranked Washington Saturday afternoon at the Bobcat Invitational at Bozeman, Mont. The loss moves Boise State to 8-3 overall as it heads into conference play next week. The Broncos struggled to hit the ball against Washington's defense...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Hold Off North Texas in Four
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Lauren Ohlinger recorded team highs for kills and points with 18 and 21.5, respectively, to lead Boise State volleyball past the North Texas Eagles 3-1 (26-24, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22) on the second day of the Bobcat Invitational at Bozeman Friday afternoon. Boise State improved to 8-2 overall with the win.
Bronco Sports
Holani, Defense Upends UT-Martin
BOISE, Idaho – George Holani racked up 226 all-purpose yards, and the Boise State defense held UT-Martin to 26 yards on the ground in a 30-7 victory, Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The win is the 21st-consecutive victory in a home opener as the Broncos welcomed a sellout crowd of...
Bronco Sports
Boise State Impresses at ITA Bedford Cup
USAFA, Colo. – Boise State women' tennis turned in impressive results at the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains in USAFA, Colo., this weekend. Both Pauline Ernstberger and Holly Stewart impressed in the Alpha Singles Flight as each advanced to the semifinal round. After losses in the semifinal the pair met in the third-place match which was won by Stewart, 8-2.
KTVB
What's new at Albertsons Stadium in 2022?
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of Boise State's home opener Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, KTVB's Jay Tust got an inside look at upgrades and new features for Bronco Nation to enjoy in 2022. First, the Ford Fan Zone at DeChevrieux Field has a number of upgrades. The space is free...
spotonidaho.com
Head coach Andy Avalos evaluates Boise State's win on The Blue (Video)
"Got a chance to play in front of Bronco Nation who was awesome today," Avalos said. "I know we had a few false starts and that had a lot to do with our fans and how loud they were." To read KTVB's full recap of Boise State's 30-7 win over UT Martin, visit ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs hold off Homedale for Homecoming win
SANDPOINT - As the Victory Bell on War Memorial Field rang following Sandpoint’s win over the Homedale Trojans Friday night, Coach Ryan Knowles breathed a sigh of relief and admitted that the end of the Bulldogs’ homecoming game was a little too close for comfort. “Very scary!” he...
BSU Players, Staff Members Fire Back At Fans On Social Media
Despite winning their most recent game last Saturday, fans, players, and Boise State Football staff members are fighting with each other on social media. Social media is the new version of sports talk radio. Unlike in the old days when Coach Petersen did not allow players on social media, this year's team is about sharing their frustrations with their fans.
Arbiter Online
New Fan Experience Committee makes its debut at football home opener
The Boise State football team is holding their season home opener on Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. against the University of Tennessee at Martin. A new fan-based organization is set to make its football debut before the game. In early December 2021, Jeramiah Dickey, athletic director for Boise State, announced...
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
idaho.gov
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
Post Register
The approaching Low is a good sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Uncertainty is the best way to describe the forecast over the next few days. A weak trough of low pressure over the region will send occasional surges of moisture in our direction through Saturday. If we do see showers, the best chance will likely be in the late afternoon/evening associated with the heating of the day.
