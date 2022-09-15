BOISE, Idaho - Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there, the females were offered services as a first step in getting away from their lifestyle. Last night, six (6) adult females were contacted and offered services by partner organizations. The women ranged from 24 to 45 years old.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO