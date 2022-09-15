Read full article on original website
Idaho agencies come together to launch operation to assist victims of human trafficking
BOISE, Idaho - Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there, the females were offered services as a first step in getting away from their lifestyle. Last night, six (6) adult females were contacted and offered services by partner organizations. The women ranged from 24 to 45 years old.
Sunday's overnight lows are reaching the 30s in parts of the state!
After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!. The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
