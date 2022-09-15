Read full article on original website
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
WRDW-TV
Vice president to speak this week at South Carolina State
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s fall convocation Tuesday. The convocation starts at 1 p.m. The visit comes less than a year after the president himself came to speak at the school, giving the December 2021 commencement address. Harris also visited...
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey for South Carolina Lieutenant Governor
Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. Now, she's moving on to softer targets in the political arena. As a running mate, Casey is supporting Joe Cunningham, the Democratic candidate for governor in a largely Republican state.
FOX Carolina
$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology. 4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices...
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
South Carolina politics focus: abortion decision; the new Winthrop Poll; Lindsey Graham's proposal for a federal abortion ban and more
South Carolina’s Republican-led Senate failed to pass a bill banning nearly all abortions in the state earlier this month. The failure of Republicans to pass the bill is another example of a split in the party where abortion is concerned, both in South Carolina and around the country. According...
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
Mural, butterflies help women in South Carolina prison deal with trauma
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Healing comes when you learn to let go and some women incarcerated at Leath Correctional Institution are letting go of past traumas in a different way. Inside the confines of Leath, on display for all to see in the visitation room, is a butterfly mural that tells the stories of women […]
Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
DHEC wants your input on South Carolina's most pressing community health issues
If anything, the past few years on Planet Earth have shown us just how complex, fragile, and unpredictable public health can be. But the years have also shown us how interconnected we are. This kind of epiphany turns out to be good timing for the South Carolina Department of Health...
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
Woman says her 3 dogs were attacked by a rattle snake; only 2 survived
COLUMBIA, S.C. — You may notice more snakes slithering around the Midlands. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website, there are 38 known species of snake in this state. Six of them are venomous. An encounter by either a human or an animal can be deadly. One...
walterborolive.com
South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
FOX Carolina
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
Coastal Carolina University dedicates dorm named after former president, wife
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University dedicated one of its newer residence halls Friday morning, honoring a former university president and his wife for their years of service to the school and community. The university’s board of trustees approved naming the building after David A. and Theresa M. DeCenzo in December 2020. DeCenzo served as […]
Argument between 2 Conway men at Georgetown County club leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two Conway men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the […]
