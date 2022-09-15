ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WRDW-TV

Vice president to speak this week at South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s fall convocation Tuesday. The convocation starts at 1 p.m. The visit comes less than a year after the president himself came to speak at the school, giving the December 2021 commencement address. Harris also visited...
FOX Carolina

$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology. 4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices...
The Post and Courier

Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?

COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
News19 WLTX

Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WBTW News13

South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’  Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
walterborolive.com

South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets are Now Available

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 (Columbia, S.C.) — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.
FOX Carolina

Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study

WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
