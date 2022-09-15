Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Photo gallery: Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park
Autumn Fest returned to Little Elm Park for its four-day carnival this September, allowing opportunities for the community to immerse themselves in rides, games and live music. This family-friendly event is still going on for one more day this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.
“Oh my gourd!” Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch is back on
When local realtor Christi Beca heard the news that the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch would not open this fall due to a lack of help, she sprang into action to “bale” them out. Beca, a longtime Flower Mound resident who also runs the Flower Mound Women in Business...
AOL Corp
Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits
Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
Everything is bigger in Texas: These Texas vacation rentals sleep 30 or more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people. That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
New DFW Food Truck to Offer Warm Cookies
Chip’D will feature chocolate chip and sugar cookies with a variety of sauce and topping options.
checkoutdfw.com
For sale: Check out this Tudor-style home that's within walking distance to downtown McKinney
A Tudor-style home located less than a quarter mile from downtown McKinney is on the market. It's located at 504 N. Tennessee St. The home, which has an arched front door, has walnut stained flooring and a variety of updated features, according to the listing. The house has tall cabinets...
bluevalleypost.com
It’s fall lawn seeding time in Johnson County — Here are one local expert’s tips
It’s that time of year again, Johnson County: fall seeding time, when local lawn mavens look to rehab their yards from the stress of summer and set up for green growth next spring. The Post, as it’s done in the past, recently spoke with Dennis Patton, extension master gardener...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize
A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter
Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
dallasexpress.com
$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market
A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
dallasexpress.com
Local Teens Power Nonprofit ‘Operation Serve DFW’
As two Coppell high school students witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it had on others, they were moved to offer a helping hand to their neighbors. Meghana Chinta and Dilan Patel were fortunate to have many friends who shared the same giving spirit. The pair realized that if they all came together, they could significantly impact their communities. That idea blossomed into Operation Serve DFW, an organization dedicated to serving others in the local community.
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
dallasexpress.com
$7.6 Million Texas Ranch Up for Sale
A Texas ranch with more than 100 acres of pristine real estate west of Fort Worth was recently put on the market. The “Dolce Vita” or “Good Life” Ranch is a sprawling 130-acre property located approximately an hour and a half from Dallas and only 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, in the Park County city of Weatherford, Texas. Dolce Vita Ranch was listed for $7.6 million and is considered a model property for any landowner, rancher, or architecture enthusiast.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New COVID-19 Boosters Available at Pop-Up Events in North Texas
Pop-up events for COVID-19 vaccines are being planned in Dallas and Fort Worth through a fall campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The statewide campaign encourages families to get vaccinated and boosted, according to Texas DSHS. Outdoor pop-up events will be held at Walmart locations across Texas this month, including the Walmart located at 7401 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
Comments / 1