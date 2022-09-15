ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park

Autumn Fest returned to Little Elm Park for its four-day carnival this September, allowing opportunities for the community to immerse themselves in rides, games and live music. This family-friendly event is still going on for one more day this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter

Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market

A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
Local Teens Power Nonprofit ‘Operation Serve DFW’

As two Coppell high school students witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it had on others, they were moved to offer a helping hand to their neighbors. Meghana Chinta and Dilan Patel were fortunate to have many friends who shared the same giving spirit. The pair realized that if they all came together, they could significantly impact their communities. That idea blossomed into Operation Serve DFW, an organization dedicated to serving others in the local community.
$7.6 Million Texas Ranch Up for Sale

A Texas ranch with more than 100 acres of pristine real estate west of Fort Worth was recently put on the market. The “Dolce Vita” or “Good Life” Ranch is a sprawling 130-acre property located approximately an hour and a half from Dallas and only 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, in the Park County city of Weatherford, Texas. Dolce Vita Ranch was listed for $7.6 million and is considered a model property for any landowner, rancher, or architecture enthusiast.
New COVID-19 Boosters Available at Pop-Up Events in North Texas

Pop-up events for COVID-19 vaccines are being planned in Dallas and Fort Worth through a fall campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The statewide campaign encourages families to get vaccinated and boosted, according to Texas DSHS. Outdoor pop-up events will be held at Walmart locations across Texas this month, including the Walmart located at 7401 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.
Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru

DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
