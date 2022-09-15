Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easierDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victimsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
RTD participates in Rail Safety Week to spread information on death, injury preventionHeather WillardDenver, CO
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
Hit-and-run suspect found after crash that killed Weld County deputy
A driver accused of fleeing from a crash that killed a motorcyclist was found late Monday evening, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. According to the bureau, a Platteville...
2 injured in rollover on Riverdale Road
Thornton Police Department is investigating a single-car rollover crash that occurred in the 10600 block of Riverdale Road around 9:20 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
"He ran away like a coward": Manhunt underway after hit-and-run kills Colorado deputy
A deputy from the Weld County Sheriff's Office was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday while riding her motorcycle to work, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office. The victim has been identified by the sheriff's office as 24-year-old Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. The crash occurred...
Train hits police vehicle with detained woman in backseat in Colorado
A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The incident occurred just north of Platteville at around 7:30 PM, officials reported. "Although early in the...
Motorcyclist killed in Brighton crash
The Brighton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
Victims of mid-air plane collision that killed 3 in Colorado identified
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The three men killed in a mid-air collision involving two planes on Saturday morning in Colorado were identified Monday morning. According to KDVR, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified those killed as follows:. Daniel Wilmoth, 22. Samuel Fisher, 23. Henry Butler, 69. A single-engine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies looking for vehicular homicide suspect
Deputies in Weld County are looking for a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County
The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
i-70scout.com
Colorado State Patrol Requesting Assistance Locating Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Crash
WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are requesting assistance from the public to locate Octavio Gonzales-Garcia after his suspected involvement in a crash that left another party dead. At approximately 5:31 PM on Sunday, September 18, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash located at the intersections...
Suspected kidnapper barricades self in Montbello neighborhood
A suspect is in custody after they kidnapped a family member's 3-year-old child before barricading themselves in a residence in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highway 7 in Thornton closed due to crash, cyclist hospitalized
A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has resulted in the extended closure if Highway 7 at Colorado Boulevard.
Grand jury indicts five people for auto thefts in Northern Colorado
A grand jury in Weld County indicted five people in connection with the theft of more than 50 cars in Northern Colorado since April 2021, the 19th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Monday. The defendants face accusations of violating Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act, as well as counts of aggravated...
Missing man found dead at Horsetooth Mountain Park
A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.
Child dies after scooter collides with vehicle in Arvada
A child riding an electric scooter died after colliding with a vehicle in Arvada. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway, and the child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, Arvada police said. Authorities will release the child's name after...
10-year-old scooter rider dies after being hit by driver
ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while riding an electric scooter Saturday died from his injuries, according to the Arvada Police Department. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway. That's near the intersection with Indiana Street.
KKTV
FBI says multiple ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters under investigation at schools in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Denver Police Department appear to have received fake calls about possible emergencies on Monday. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed with 11 News that they received a call claiming there was an active...
1310kfka.com
Man recognized for intervening in excessive force arrest in Loveland
The man who intervened in the excessive force arrest of an elderly woman with dementia has been recognized. Reidesel Mendoza received a citizenship award from Loveland during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Foote Lagoon Saturday. Mendoza stopped his vehicle to confront officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali after Karen Garner, who had dementia, had her shoulder dislocated during an arrest for petty shoplifting in 2020. Hopp and Jalali were sentenced to prison time for the arrest. Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said Mendoza is the only person involved “who did the right thing” that day.
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
Comments / 0