Read full article on original website
Rusty
3d ago
Yep, the Culver boys in Sauk city created the best fast food business to be had!!...gotta love those Butter burgers!!...🤗
Reply
3
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin family brings big screen feeling back to a small town
The big screen experience made its return to small town Wisconsin after the Mann family re-opened the Montello Theater. Cultures from all over the world were celebrated at today's Sun Prairie Multicultural Festival. Sun Prairie community gets a glimpse at the future of agriculture. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kids...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars
MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin team works to find MIA service members' remains
MILWAUKEE — As Friday marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a team from Wisconsin continues to work to find missing service members and bring their remains home. "It's a lengthy process. There's a long-term investigation regarding the cases we're investigating which then transitions to scouting missions," said Charles Konsitzke, team lead for the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. "[It then] transitions into recovery missions, which sounds really short but it can take [up to] four years."
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued
When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Unique Wisconsin Trail Features 2 Walk-In Caves And A Waterfall
Head to the southwest corner of Wisconsin on the Mississippi River, about 50 miles north of the Illinois border, you'll find Wyasulang State Park. Like many other, areas along the Mississippi River, the Midwestern flatlands, transform into, bluffs, cliffs, and other majestic geographical features along the banks of the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois Town Named #1 Best In America To ‘Live The American Dream’
Naturally, we all probably wish we were living the American Dream after watching movies that portray a very happy family with a white picket fence, big white house, and owning everything they've ever wanted. For this one Illinois city, that dream isn't too far out of reach for them! According...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban
Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Comments / 1