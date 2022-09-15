Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
No one hurt after shooting at Las Vegas mall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds at a Las Vegas mall Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Town Square Las Vegas, south of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said an unknown person...
Fox5 KVVU
5 shot after birthday party in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five people were shot after a birthday party in Las Vegas early Sunday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. LVMPD said a...
Fox5 KVVU
1 injured after shooting in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is injured as a result of a shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street just before 6:30 p.m. in east Las Vegas. Officers responded to the scene however, the victim self transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen area, Las Vegas police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This year, 350 men, women, and children have shaved their heads to raise funds for childhood cancer research. On Saturday, McMullan’s Irish Pub located off Tropicana hosted the 16h Annual St. Baldricks Shave event. The gesture of shaving your head shows kids who lost...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray
(AP) -Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday...
Fox5 KVVU
How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration. The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear. The merchandise truck will...
Fox5 KVVU
Championship parade for Aces to be hosted on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces will be celebrated in the only way Vegas can with a parade on the Las Vegas Strip, county officials announced. Following the Aces’ WNBA championship win, the city will celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever major-league sports championship on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect shot by 2 officers after he pulled out gun, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot by two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers after police said he pulled out a gun during a stop. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 near E. Serene Avenue and Haven Street, near the South Point Casino. LVMPD said officers...
Fox5 KVVU
Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship. “I just knew they...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot to say in a jailhouse interview with FOX5 on Friday. But he didn’t say one word about the murder he’s accused of. “My apologies to you sir but I’m really only commenting the recent...
Fox5 KVVU
Body of missing 75-year-old hiker found
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing 75-year-old man was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker. A family member posted in a Facebook group...
Fox5 KVVU
FULL INTERVIEW: Robert Telles' speaks for the first time after being charged with murder
Nine percent of Nevadans are veterans according to a study based on census data. Some vets are homeless and living on the streets, while others have outlived their family. Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot...
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV professor returns to Ukraine to hold classical concerts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has been more than six months now since the war in Ukraine began. Following it from the beginning, Taras Krysa, the Director of Orchestras at UNLV. FOX5 spoke to the professor and conductor the day Russian troops pushed into Ukraine while he was still in disbelief it actually happened. After traveling to the country, Krysa now he believes Ukrainian forces are finally starting to prevail.
