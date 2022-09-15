ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

No one hurt after shooting at Las Vegas mall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds at a Las Vegas mall Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Town Square Las Vegas, south of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said an unknown person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

5 shot after birthday party in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five people were shot after a birthday party in Las Vegas early Sunday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. LVMPD said a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 injured after shooting in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is injured as a result of a shooting near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street just before 6:30 p.m. in east Las Vegas. Officers responded to the scene however, the victim self transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen area, Las Vegas police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Shaving heads for childhood cancer research at Las Vegas Irish pub

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This year, 350 men, women, and children have shaved their heads to raise funds for childhood cancer research. On Saturday, McMullan’s Irish Pub located off Tropicana hosted the 16h Annual St. Baldricks Shave event. The gesture of shaving your head shows kids who lost...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

(AP) -Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration. The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear. The merchandise truck will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Championship parade for Aces to be hosted on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces will be celebrated in the only way Vegas can with a parade on the Las Vegas Strip, county officials announced. Following the Aces’ WNBA championship win, the city will celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever major-league sports championship on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Body of missing 75-year-old hiker found

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing 75-year-old man was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker. A family member posted in a Facebook group...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV professor returns to Ukraine to hold classical concerts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has been more than six months now since the war in Ukraine began. Following it from the beginning, Taras Krysa, the Director of Orchestras at UNLV. FOX5 spoke to the professor and conductor the day Russian troops pushed into Ukraine while he was still in disbelief it actually happened. After traveling to the country, Krysa now he believes Ukrainian forces are finally starting to prevail.
LAS VEGAS, NV

