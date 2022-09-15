Read full article on original website
Green Bay Volleyball Prepares to Begin Horizon League Play
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay volleyball will open Horizon League play tomorrow when they visit IUPUI. The Phoenix will return home to face the Robert Morris Colonials Friday night and Youngstown State Penguins Saturday afternoon. Green Bay (9-5) vs. IUPUI (6-6) 5:00 p.m. Follow the action: Live Stats.
Both Green Bay Golf Teams Get Underway in Second Fall Invites
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay men's and women's golf began their second invites of the fall 2022 season. The GB men are at the Valpo Fall Invitational in Chesterton, Indiana, while the women are at the Jackrabbit Intercollegiate in Brookings, South Dakota. MEN. Of the 17 men's teams,...
Green Bay Volleyball Finishes GB Invite Undefeated
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay volleyball team notched two more victories Saturday afternoon to complete the Green Bay Invite, defeating SIU-Edwardsville 3-1 before sweeping Western Illinois in the evening contest. GB has won four consecutive games to improve to 9-5 before they begin Horizon League play Tuesday night...
