Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO