Alaska State

Slate

Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
ALASKA STATE
alaska.gov

Alaska Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

WHEREAS, all Alaskans deserve access to opportunities to gain the academic, technical, and employability skills necessary to lead prosperous and productive lives; and. WHEREAS, Alaska Adult Education and Literacy programs have been serving Alaskans since 1942 with General Education Development testing that result in a High School Equivalency Diploma, graduating approximately 700 students per year; and.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count

After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Food & Drinks
Alaska Government
Alaska Lifestyle
Alaska State
khns.org

Governor declares Disaster Emergency for Skagway in response to rockslides

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy on Thursday announced a Disaster Emergency for Skagway after a recent visit by state officials. Skagway’s Mayor had previously declared a similar Disaster Emergency after rockslides caused a temporary shut down of its busiest cruise ship dock earlier this summer. A portion of the dock reopened, but estimates say nearly 125,000 cruise passengers had to skip the port. As KHNS’ Mike Swasey reports, the governor’s declaration could provide assistance that will help Skagway mitigate rockfall hazards and expand cruise ship berthing options to accommodate visitors in 2023.
SKAGWAY, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Recapping Merbok's mess in western Alaska

As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. Storm hits western Alaska. Updated: 22 hours ago. Storm hits western Alaska. Butte bear is back;...
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Alaska Resident Fires Shots at Problem Bear After It Kills Dozens of Turkeys

It appears that a problematic bear up in Alaska is causing some serious problems after it went on a rampage and killed turkeys. The bear apparently has been away from the Matanuska River for a bit. Yet a report from KTUU indicates that it came back on Thursday night. The animal finds its way into turkey pens run by Polaris Hatchery. Don Dyer, who owns the hatchery and also started mapping out the attacks, would say that the bear moved through an 8-foot-tall woven-wire horse fence easily. Yep, the bear just bore through it without any issues at all.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm hits western Alaska

Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast. American Legion Auxiliary holds ceremony to...
ALASKA STATE
outsidemagazine

Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
ALASKA STATE
UC Daily Campus

Alaska's Political Revolution

The state adopted this system of ranked choice voting in November 2020 through Measure 2, a ballot measure where the public directly voted on the proposed RCV law. Despite famous “fair election” supporter Donald Trump winning the state by 10 percentage points, Measure 2 prevailed and ushered in a new era in Alaska elections.
ALASKA STATE
carrollnews.org

Ranked-choice voting leads to unlikely Democratic victory in Alaska

On Mar. 18, longtime Alaskan Rep. Don Young passed away at the age of 88. Young was the House Dean, meaning he was the longest-serving member of the chamber, at over 44 years. Young served for so long that he was the third elected representative Alaska has had since it gained statehood in 1959. And, on Aug. 31, his vacated seat unexpectedly flipped blue, as Democratic former State Rep. Mary Peltola won the special election to fill Alaska’s lone seat, largely due to ranked-choice voting.
ALASKA STATE
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Signs Bill Repealing Minimum Wage Exemption for Alaskans with Disabilities

Today at Special Olympics Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy singed Senate Bill 185 to repeal an antiquated statute which has allowed employers to pay Alaskans with a physical or mental disability subminimum wage. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Peter Micciche, ensures individuals who are impaired by disabilities, age, or injury, are not discriminated against in jobs where performance aligns with their counterparts. The bill signing ceremony was attended Senator Micciche and Sue Perles of Special Olympic Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Project leaders break ground on state's largest solar farm

HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska Electric Association hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of a new solar farm in Houston on Wednesday morning. The project will occupy 45 acres of land and will be six times larger than the Willow Solar Farm. Gov. Mike Dunleavy stood alongside leaders of the project and spoke about the potential benefits of renewable solar energy to the few dozen individuals in attendance.
HOUSTON, AK

