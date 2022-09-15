ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision

That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
Yardbarker

Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers' 'home-field advantage' after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields' message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Yardbarker

Bills CB Dane Jackson leaves 'Monday Night Football' in ambulance

Monday Night Football's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans came to a standstill when cornerback Dane Jackson had a violent head-on collision with a teammate. The video of the play is graphic, so watch it at your own discretion. What appeared to happen was a routine football play...
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss

After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
