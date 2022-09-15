Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
Packers Elevate Patrick Taylor: What It Means
Running back Patrick Taylor will make his season debut for the Packers on Sunday against the Bears. The noteworthy note from Saturday is who was not elevated.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the heroes of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, as he helped his team erase a 20-0 deficit en route to earning a thrilling 29-23 overtime win at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 1-1 on the young campaign. It...
Yardbarker
Bills CB Dane Jackson leaves 'Monday Night Football' in ambulance
Monday Night Football's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans came to a standstill when cornerback Dane Jackson had a violent head-on collision with a teammate. The video of the play is graphic, so watch it at your own discretion. What appeared to happen was a routine football play...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022
The Minnesota Vikings travel to the home of cheesesteaks as they clash with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night. It’s time to view our NFL odds series and deliver a Vikings-Eagles prediction and pick. The Vikings are coming off an impressive 23-7 victory over the...
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL・
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Praises Lamar Jackson During Ravens - Dolphins Game: "No. 8 Has Gone To Another Level."
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of running the ball at a high level and throwing accurately as well. He has won a unanimous MVP award during the 2019 NFL season and has already led the Baltimore Ravens to a win over the Jets this season.
Watch: Cowboys fan rides horse into Walmart checkout line following Week 2 win
Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Three Roster Moves
Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss
After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
Packers already have a huge advantage heading into Week 3 matchup
The Green Bay Packers already have a huge advantage ahead of next week’s game. One of the toughest games on the schedule awaits the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Up next, the Packers hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are undefeated after two games.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Comments / 0