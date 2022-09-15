The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO