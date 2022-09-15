Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Purpose of School Must Change
There’s a lot of discussion and debate around schools and education. Among them are the pandemic’s impacts on students and teachers; educators leaving the profession in droves; depression and anxiety among kids; banned books and topics, coupled with polarized school communities and school boards, to name a few.
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept...
Phys.org
For some students with disabilities, full inclusion may not be the answer
Proponents of full inclusion—placing students with disabilities in general classrooms for most of the school day—maintain that the more time those students spend in such classes, the better they do academically. A new paper by Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development researchers challenges that assumption. Research...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Student evaluations show bias against female professors
Despite earning more than half of all doctoral degrees conferred in the U.S., women are significantly underrepresented in faculty positions at colleges and universities. This is particularly true in tenure-track and tenured positions, with women making up just over a third of all full professors. Women are also less likely to receive tenure or be promoted to full professor, a situation known as the academic "leaky pipeline," where women's representation continues to decline the further they advance in their careers. In male-dominated fields, like economics, the statistics are more drastic: Women represent only 17.5% of economics professors but earn 35% of economics graduate degrees.
Next Avenue
Becoming a Caregiver When Your Parent Wasn't There for You
Setting boundaries is key when determining your role in your parent's care. Family caregiving is commonly viewed as an act of love. So much so that the phrase "caring for a loved one" is practically synonymous with family caregiving. But not every family experience is rooted in love. For example, children who have grown up with tense or even traumatic relationships with their parents may struggle with the expectation that they're supposed to provide care for someone who doesn't care for them.
