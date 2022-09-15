ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

psychologytoday.com

The Purpose of School Must Change

There’s a lot of discussion and debate around schools and education. Among them are the pandemic’s impacts on students and teachers; educators leaving the profession in droves; depression and anxiety among kids; banned books and topics, coupled with polarized school communities and school boards, to name a few.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

For some students with disabilities, full inclusion may not be the answer

Proponents of full inclusion—placing students with disabilities in general classrooms for most of the school day—maintain that the more time those students spend in such classes, the better they do academically. A new paper by Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development researchers challenges that assumption. Research...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Education#Soft Skills#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#Social Skills#Parenting Tips#Middle Childhood#American
Phys.org

Student evaluations show bias against female professors

Despite earning more than half of all doctoral degrees conferred in the U.S., women are significantly underrepresented in faculty positions at colleges and universities. This is particularly true in tenure-track and tenured positions, with women making up just over a third of all full professors. Women are also less likely to receive tenure or be promoted to full professor, a situation known as the academic "leaky pipeline," where women's representation continues to decline the further they advance in their careers. In male-dominated fields, like economics, the statistics are more drastic: Women represent only 17.5% of economics professors but earn 35% of economics graduate degrees.
COLLEGES
Next Avenue

Becoming a Caregiver When Your Parent Wasn't There for You

Setting boundaries is key when determining your role in your parent's care. Family caregiving is commonly viewed as an act of love. So much so that the phrase "caring for a loved one" is practically synonymous with family caregiving. But not every family experience is rooted in love. For example, children who have grown up with tense or even traumatic relationships with their parents may struggle with the expectation that they're supposed to provide care for someone who doesn't care for them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

