Waco is renaming part of Washington Avenue after Lester Gibson, the former McLennan County commissioner best known for not shying away from conflicts over racial equity. After a public hearing, Waco City Council voted to give Washington Avenue the honorary title “Lester Gibson Way” from University Parks Drive to Sixth Street. Special street signs will display the name, along with standard Washington Avenue signs. The five-block stretch passes by Waco City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse, where Gibson served as county commissioner for 28 years. He died in June at the age of 73.

WACO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO