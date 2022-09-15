Read full article on original website
Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities
Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
Waco approves Lester Gibson Way designation for part of Washington
Waco is renaming part of Washington Avenue after Lester Gibson, the former McLennan County commissioner best known for not shying away from conflicts over racial equity. After a public hearing, Waco City Council voted to give Washington Avenue the honorary title “Lester Gibson Way” from University Parks Drive to Sixth Street. Special street signs will display the name, along with standard Washington Avenue signs. The five-block stretch passes by Waco City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse, where Gibson served as county commissioner for 28 years. He died in June at the age of 73.
McLennan County raises base pay to $15 an hour
McLennan County commissioners are making $15 an hour the least anyone can make working for the county. Commissioners already voted to give all county staffers a 9% pay raise effective Oct. 1, when the new budget year begins. Commissioners wanted to make county pay competitive with other employers, including businesses...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Trial testimony: Waco police didn't settle on suspect in early hours of murder investigation
On the first day of trial testimony for a Waco man accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room, the Waco police officers who were first to the scene said they were not sure during the early hours of the investigation that he was their suspect.
Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
Quest Jones to face trial in 2019 murder of his children's mother
A Waco man who is accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room will stand trial for murder this week in a McLennan County district court. A jury was sworn in Monday for the trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, who...
