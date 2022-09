TEMPE, Ariz. (EMUEagles.com) - Samson Evans' (Crystal Lake, Ill.-Prairie Ridge) career night on the ground led the Eastern Michigan University football team to a 30-21 victory at Arizona State University Saturday, Sept. 17. Evans, who ran for 258 yards on 36 carries, recorded his first career 100-yard game while helping the Eagles (2-1, 0-0 MAC) to their first all-time win against a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO