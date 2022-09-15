Read full article on original website
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers girls swimming and diving team competes at Cougar Relays in Mankato Saturday
The Austin Packers girls swimming and diving team took to the road to Mankato Saturday to compete in the 7-team East Girls Tim Johnson Cougar Relays, and it was Mankato West taking first place with 175 points, just edging out the host East Cougars, who finished in second with 172 points, followed by St. Peter in third with 160 points, then came the Packers in fourth close behind with 158 points. Owatonna was fifth with 134 points, followed by Faribault in sixth with 114 points, and Tri-City United was seventh with 109 points.
myaustinminnesota.com
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team downs Cedar Mountain 14-6 Saturday
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics football team was looking for its first win of the season against unbeaten Cedar Mountain in a Week 3 matchup in Lyle Saturday afternoon, and Athletics running back Trey Anderson carried the ball 25 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard run to paydirt in the third quarter that wound up being the eventual game-winner in a 14-6 LP win.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers football team falls to New Prague 28-17 Friday evening
The Austin Packers football team was looking for win number two in a row Friday night as they traveled to New Prague to take on the Trojans in a Big Southeast District Red Division matchup, and in a game that saw four lead changes in the second half, a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in the latter stages of the fourth quarter helped to lift the Trojans past the Packers 28-17.
myaustinminnesota.com
St. Paul man sentenced to supervised probation, fines, fees for felony theft charge in Mower County District Court
A St. Paul man who stole just over $3,300 in merchandise from Runnings in Austin in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees in Mower County District Court. 54-year old Troy Bryce Mitchell was convicted and sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin City Council approves proposed tax levy and budget for 2023 at Monday meeting
The Austin City Council moved on a vote of 6-1 to adopt the city’s proposed tax levy and budget for 2023 at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening. The city’s tax levy for 2023 will total $8,283,000, or a 4.32% increase from 2022, and Administrative Services Director Tom Dankert stated to the council that 1% of that total will be paid for by new development in the community. The city’s budget for 2023 will total $39,812,437, as tax levies and budgets for cities and counties around the state need to be set by September 30th. After that date, the levy can be lowered, but not raised until the city’s final budget and tax levy are approved by the council at their final meeting for 2022 on December 19th. The city’s budget and tax levy for 2023 will be presented and discussed at the city’s Truth in Taxation hearing, which will be held on Wednesday, December 7th. The city’s proposed tax levy and budget for 2023 were approved on a vote of 6-1, with councilman Paul Fischer casting the lone dissenting vote.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony charges of failing to register as a predatory offender, drug possession in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who had been held in the Mower County jail on felony charges of failure to register as a predatory offender and drug possession from incidents that occurred in Austin in October and December of 2021 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 42-year...
myaustinminnesota.com
Hayfield man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process charges in Mower County District Court
A Hayfield man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop in Mower County on January 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 43-year old Dwight David Blanchard was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail...
Comments / 0