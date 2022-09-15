The Austin City Council moved on a vote of 6-1 to adopt the city’s proposed tax levy and budget for 2023 at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening. The city’s tax levy for 2023 will total $8,283,000, or a 4.32% increase from 2022, and Administrative Services Director Tom Dankert stated to the council that 1% of that total will be paid for by new development in the community. The city’s budget for 2023 will total $39,812,437, as tax levies and budgets for cities and counties around the state need to be set by September 30th. After that date, the levy can be lowered, but not raised until the city’s final budget and tax levy are approved by the council at their final meeting for 2022 on December 19th. The city’s budget and tax levy for 2023 will be presented and discussed at the city’s Truth in Taxation hearing, which will be held on Wednesday, December 7th. The city’s proposed tax levy and budget for 2023 were approved on a vote of 6-1, with councilman Paul Fischer casting the lone dissenting vote.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO