Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking gun control activist as she confronts her over mass shootings

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick a young gun control activist outside the Capitol when the pro-gun Republican was confronted about mass shootings in the US.

Ms Greene also asked another activist questioning her about gun safety to move to another country.

A video posted by Ms Greene on Twitter on Thursday showed activists from the advocacy group “Voters of Tomorrow” questioning the Republican lawmaker about gun violence after a press conference.

“These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools,” Ms Greene tweeted.

“You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law. ‘Gun-free’ zones kill people,” she added.

One minute into the video, the Republican leader appears to kick activist Marianna Pecorra who was walking in front of her.

“Excuse me,” the congresswoman says the first time she can be seen apparently kicking the 18-year-old activist, causing her to stumble forward. “Oh my god,” the activist can be heard saying as Ms Greene can be seen repeating the action a second time, causing the activist to stumble forward again.

“You’re blocking a member of Congress,” a man escorting Ms Greene can be heard telling the activist. “You can’t block members of congress.”

"Marjorie Taylor Greene just kicked me and told Santiago Mayer to move to another country," Ms Pecorra tweeted, adding in a reply that “she [the congresswoman] literally stepped on my heels”.

Quote tweeting Ms Greene’s video, the activist wrote: “Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?”

In the video, Ms Pecorra was asking the congresswoman to explain how the Second Amendment can prevent gun violence.

The congresswoman asked Santiago Mayer, the executive director of the advocacy group who was also present during the confrontation, to move to another country with stricter gun laws when pressed about her aggressive support for guns.

“You guys should move to some country where you can’t have guns,” Ms Greene said.

In the latter part of the video, when another woman who claimed to be present in Boulder during the Colorado supermarket shooting confronted the congresswoman, she responded saying: “You know what? I support people to protect themselves with their guns”.

“Shouldn’t Americans have the right to go to the grocery store without the fear of being murdered?” the woman hit back.

Ms Greene continued: “Americans should have the right to protect themselves. Gun-free zones is where people die.”