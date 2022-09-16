ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking gun control activist as she confronts her over mass shootings

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
 3 days ago

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick a young gun control activist outside the Capitol when the pro-gun Republican was confronted about mass shootings in the US.

Ms Greene also asked another activist questioning her about gun safety to move to another country.

A video posted by Ms Greene on Twitter on Thursday showed activists from the advocacy group “Voters of Tomorrow” questioning the Republican lawmaker about gun violence after a press conference.

“These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools,” Ms Greene tweeted.

“You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law. ‘Gun-free’ zones kill people,” she added.

One minute into the video, the Republican leader appears to kick activist Marianna Pecorra who was walking in front of her.

“Excuse me,” the congresswoman says the first time she can be seen apparently kicking the 18-year-old activist, causing her to stumble forward. “Oh my god,” the activist can be heard saying as Ms Greene can be seen repeating the action a second time, causing the activist to stumble forward again.

“You’re blocking a member of Congress,” a man escorting Ms Greene can be heard telling the activist. “You can’t block members of congress.”

"Marjorie Taylor Greene just kicked me and told Santiago Mayer to move to another country," Ms Pecorra tweeted, adding in a reply that “she [the congresswoman] literally stepped on my heels”.

Quote tweeting Ms Greene’s video, the activist wrote: “Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?”

In the video, Ms Pecorra was asking the congresswoman to explain how the Second Amendment can prevent gun violence.

The congresswoman asked Santiago Mayer, the executive director of the advocacy group who was also present during the confrontation, to move to another country with stricter gun laws when pressed about her aggressive support for guns.

“You guys should move to some country where you can’t have guns,” Ms Greene said.

In the latter part of the video, when another woman who claimed to be present in Boulder during the Colorado supermarket shooting confronted the congresswoman, she responded saying: “You know what? I support people to protect themselves with their guns”.

“Shouldn’t Americans have the right to go to the grocery store without the fear of being murdered?” the woman hit back.

Ms Greene continued: “Americans should have the right to protect themselves. Gun-free zones is where people die.”

John Williams
3d ago

I hope she is charged. that is assault & battery.. if Republicans had any self respect, she would be expelled from the party and from Congress. but we know they are ok with with any vile monster

Pam Ehmen
3d ago

That sounds like. Dumpster . Greene is an idiot and I smell a court battle . Greene thinks she’s her idol , no laws apply to her . Why she is still in congress when it’s been shown she’s a traitor to our country by her help in the Jan 6 coup attempt . And she’s part of the Russian 6 . Proudly states her contempt for the constitution.

David Wiot
3d ago

Most of Europe is gun free their murder rate is near non existent and their crime is similiar to the states, the 2nd amendment was written when we were still packing gun powder and pellet balls in muskets, not semi auto 9mm or Tommy Guns or machine guns, we’re still too bloodthirsty as a nation for guns to disappear

The Independent

The Independent

