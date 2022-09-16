On Saturday morning, Holland hosted St. Joe and lost 4-2. St. Joe jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but midway through the second half, Holland mounted a comeback. Owen Ceithaml scored on a long strike, and Josiah scored shortly after that with a shot from a rebound. St. Joe scored again to finish the scoring. “St. Joe is an excellent team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “Despite the score, I thought we played well. We played hard and created some dangerous combinations. We took a step forward today.” Holland is now 3-8-2.

