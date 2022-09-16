ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Boys Varsity Soccer falls to St. Joseph 4 – 2

On Saturday morning, Holland hosted St. Joe and lost 4-2. St. Joe jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but midway through the second half, Holland mounted a comeback. Owen Ceithaml scored on a long strike, and Josiah scored shortly after that with a shot from a rebound. St. Joe scored again to finish the scoring. “St. Joe is an excellent team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “Despite the score, I thought we played well. We played hard and created some dangerous combinations. We took a step forward today.” Holland is now 3-8-2.
HOLLAND, MI
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 17th place at MSU Invitational

Girls Varsity Cross Country finished 17th place at MSU Invitational yesterday at Forest Akers Golf Course in Lansing. The top finisher for Holland was Alisa Mason who came 22nd place in the Bronze Division with a time of 20:51. Top 5 scorers for Holland were: Alisa Mason, Emma Margaron, Ambria DePoy, Abby Wilson and Meredith Walters. The team will be racing next weekend at the Chargers Sunrise Invite in GR.
HOLLAND, MI
Guy runs for a TD and throws for two as Muskegon cruises past Zeeland East

The final 2 minutes of the half was all the Muskegon Big Reds needed to create the separation against the Zeeland East Chix and eventually prevail with a 41-19 win. East had a 7-6 lead against Muskegon (3-1) until 1:26 left in the second quarter when Big Reds quarterback M’Khi Guy found the endzone on a 23-yard touchdown run.
MUSKEGON, MI
JV and freshman football gives a local foe a game to remember

Another week has gone by at FHC, and with football well underway, that means OK White conference play for the Rangers. The JV and freshman boys have secured their third straight win since their opening loss to Jenison, and they are rolling. On Thursday, the Rangers faced off against the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Meet the fluffy new staff member bringing smiles to a Muskegon elementary school

MUSKEGON, MI – Brittni DeWit’s class of second graders wiggled with excitement Friday morning as they sat on the floor in a circle, waiting for their turn to pet Venus. Venus, a 6-pound Siberian husky and toy poodle mix, is the newest staff member at Moon Elementary School. She was recently certified as a trained therapy animal and now serves as Muskegon Public Schools’ very first therapy dog.
MUSKEGON, MI
Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE

