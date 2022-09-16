Read full article on original website
Boys Varsity Soccer falls to St. Joseph 4 – 2
On Saturday morning, Holland hosted St. Joe and lost 4-2. St. Joe jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but midway through the second half, Holland mounted a comeback. Owen Ceithaml scored on a long strike, and Josiah scored shortly after that with a shot from a rebound. St. Joe scored again to finish the scoring. “St. Joe is an excellent team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “Despite the score, I thought we played well. We played hard and created some dangerous combinations. We took a step forward today.” Holland is now 3-8-2.
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 17th place at MSU Invitational
Girls Varsity Cross Country finished 17th place at MSU Invitational yesterday at Forest Akers Golf Course in Lansing. The top finisher for Holland was Alisa Mason who came 22nd place in the Bronze Division with a time of 20:51. Top 5 scorers for Holland were: Alisa Mason, Emma Margaron, Ambria DePoy, Abby Wilson and Meredith Walters. The team will be racing next weekend at the Chargers Sunrise Invite in GR.
Guy runs for a TD and throws for two as Muskegon cruises past Zeeland East
The final 2 minutes of the half was all the Muskegon Big Reds needed to create the separation against the Zeeland East Chix and eventually prevail with a 41-19 win. East had a 7-6 lead against Muskegon (3-1) until 1:26 left in the second quarter when Big Reds quarterback M’Khi Guy found the endzone on a 23-yard touchdown run.
JV and freshman football gives a local foe a game to remember
Another week has gone by at FHC, and with football well underway, that means OK White conference play for the Rangers. The JV and freshman boys have secured their third straight win since their opening loss to Jenison, and they are rolling. On Thursday, the Rangers faced off against the...
Game of the Week: Townsend's 5 TD's help propel Caledonia past Hudsonville
Caledonia went into week four undefeated and Hudsonville had yet to win a game this season, but we expected a competitive game when the Fighting Scots hosted the Eagles Friday night.
Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg forced to postpone game due to threats
Threats force local schools to postpone varsity football game in Grand Rapids. Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg will play on Saturday.
No. 1 West Catholic beats Holland Christian in first game at renovated stadium
GRAND RAPIDS – Life has been good for West Catholic’s football team through the season’s first month. The Falcons are ranked No. 1 in Division 6 and undefeated, and they beat Holland Christian 28-14 Friday night in their first game at their renovated stadium. While all that...
Grand Rapids Week 4: Highlights, scores, controversy from the gridiron
Grand Rapids Union suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 35-29 at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer. Red Hawks coach Don Fellows was none too pleased with a late call that went against Union.
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
Mona Shores scorches Wyoming as Pittman throws four touchdowns in Sailor win
WYOMING — Mona Shores, led by sophomore quarterback Jonathon Pittman, got off to a scorching start in the Sailors’ 48-14 win over Wyoming on Friday night. Pittman connected on three-straight touchdown passes in the first quarter as the visiting Sailors jumped out to a 21-0 lead. Jaylen Vinton...
Friday night Grand Rapids scoreboard: OK Conference, area scores
*The scoreboard will be updated at results become available. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
2 Byron Center schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, only in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — It is a massive honor when the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes a school and that honor went to two schools in the same West Michigan district. The program released their list of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday, which recognizes a school’s...
Meet the fluffy new staff member bringing smiles to a Muskegon elementary school
MUSKEGON, MI – Brittni DeWit’s class of second graders wiggled with excitement Friday morning as they sat on the floor in a circle, waiting for their turn to pet Venus. Venus, a 6-pound Siberian husky and toy poodle mix, is the newest staff member at Moon Elementary School. She was recently certified as a trained therapy animal and now serves as Muskegon Public Schools’ very first therapy dog.
‘Plants save the day’: West Michigan garden guru focuses on sand in ArtPrize work
A local gardening icon is bringing his talents to ArtPrize in a new way.
As group eyes Grand Rapids soccer stadium, questions swirl over housing, neighborhood impact
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In a growing downtown, where vacant, city-owned property is in short supply and housing is in high demand, is building a soccer stadium adjacent to the David D. Hunting YMCA a good use of available land?. It’s a question city leaders may have to answer....
Upgrades to park near Lake Michigan, more trails part of $22.4M priority list in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – From yurt and treehouse camping to more trails and public Wi-Fi, Ottawa County parks officials have outlined nearly a dozen priority projects it hopes to receive federal stimulus dollars for. The $22.4 million request across 11 priority projects from the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation...
Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
