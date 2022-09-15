A: An Arkansas attorney could advise best, but your question remains open for two weeks. You need to search for attorneys who handle Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) matters. You could try searching under ADA and civil rights law firms. You could check with the Arkansas Bar Association. Most state bar associations have resources for the public with attorney referrals. The Department of Justice has a website, ADA.gov devoted to ADA matters. There's a tab above, Find-a-Lawyer. Although there isn't a section dedicated specifically to ADA violations under practice headings, you could try reaching out to attorneys in related areas - civil rights or disability. Additionally, some of the larger general civil litigation/injury firms handle some ADA matters. Good luck.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO