Gods Shepard's Outreach Ministry to host " Grand Feast Fellowship" in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The God's Shepard Outreach Ministry will be hosting a " Grand Feast Fellowship" on October first. It will be held from 2 P.M. - 7 P.M. to serve the homeless and underprivileged. Food, Clothing, and blankets will be available. The ministry will also be...
The Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence returned to Charleston on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence. This year the theme was " We're All We Got" and all Women were encouraged to bring their husbands, Sons, Nephews, and Cousins. Since the beginning of...
Grand opening of little library & pollinator garden reading with NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The NCPD will be at the grand opening of the little library and pollinator garden reading nook at the Charleston Community Center this Saturday. Children will participate in storytime, seed ball making, and leave with a take-home activity. Registration for the event is now...
N. Charleston Southern Scream announces dates this fall
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — North Charleston’s Southern Screams is opening a new premier haunted house attraction this fall. Visitors can arrive at Holy City Brewing for 24 terrifying nights in two weeks!. The haunted houses start Friday, September 30th through Monday, October 31st. Southern Screams encourages you...
Reward offered for Cane Bay-area teen missing more than a month
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of a missing Cane Bay-area teen is now offering a reward for tips on her location. A tip in the case could earn people a cash reward of $1,000, plus an additional $1,000 for information leading to the teen's location. Sarah Pipkin,...
Summerville man to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville’s IT Director is expected to compete on the game show "Wheel of Fortune" this week!. Lenny Larkin should appear on Monday's episode, the town said. "Wheel of Fortune" starts at 7 p.m.
Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
What should you do in an active shooter situation? Berkeley Co. deputies want to teach you
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the next month, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they will host educational presentations about active shooter situations. The presentations will be geared towards preparing residents with the knowledge of what to do if they encounter an active shooter situation, deputies...
Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
Charleston-area man reaches new heights after double-lung transplant cures 40-year ailment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s probably a cliché, but it’s very, very true.”. That’s 40-year-old John Hoffman’s response when asked about his recent recovery and rebirth following a double-lung transplant. “I was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when I was two years old,” says...
CPD to discuss its conflict de-escalation training in next public webinar
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Curious how the Charleston Police Department trains officers in conflict de-escalation techniques? The department wants to tell you. The Citizen Police Advisory Council and Charleston Police Department are partnering for a series of informational discussions open to the public. The latest is on CPD's Police Conflict De-Escalation Training.
'Suspicious' fire in Beaufort County destroys mobile home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and other agencies responded to a mobile home fire Thursday night that has been determined suspicious, according to officials. Emergency crews, including Beaufort County EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and MCAS Fire Rescue, responded to a reported fire. They responded to...
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Female body found across from Goose Creek park on Sunday, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police say a female body was located across from John McCants Veterans Park on Sunday afternoon. Police Chief LJ Roscoe said the body was found around 1:24 p.m., in a gazebo-like structure across the road from the park. Roscoe said no foul...
Lanes reopen after tractor trailer fire on I-26
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tractor trailer fire closed two lanes of I-26 westbound early Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene just west of the College Park interchange around 4:45 a.m. The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked, included Treeland Drive because of a downed tree from...
Renters struggle to get maintenance under local property management company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Charleston renters worry about their health after seeing significant problems in their homes. They say Conrex Property Management isn't helping. Emmy Moore says she was told the home had been inspected and cleaned before moving in. This was the first of many problems. "It...
Moncks Corner residents to see tax increase as soon as Oct. 1
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner residents will see a tax increase as soon as October 1. The Moncks Corner Town Council voted unanimously for a new budget Thursday night. It includes a tax hike for residents. It comes as Moncks Corner- like many cities and towns- grapples...
Man charged with hit-and-run that injured 2 women on Meeting Street: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police say a man has been arrested and charged for allegedly hitting two women with his vehicle on Meeting Street over the weekend. Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 18. He was charged with two counts of hit-and-run with death or injury.
Charleston Co. jailer intentionally unlocked inmates' cell doors, ending in assault: SLED
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Charleston County detention deputy who was fired on Thursday is facing charges from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after she allowed multiple inmates to assault another inmate, according to a release from the agency. On Tuesday, 38-year-old Shannon Burden of Holly...
