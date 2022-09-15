ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Grand opening of little library & pollinator garden reading with NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The NCPD will be at the grand opening of the little library and pollinator garden reading nook at the Charleston Community Center this Saturday. Children will participate in storytime, seed ball making, and leave with a take-home activity. Registration for the event is now...
N. Charleston Southern Scream announces dates this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — North Charleston’s Southern Screams is opening a new premier haunted house attraction this fall. Visitors can arrive at Holy City Brewing for 24 terrifying nights in two weeks!. The haunted houses start Friday, September 30th through Monday, October 31st. Southern Screams encourages you...
Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
CPD to discuss its conflict de-escalation training in next public webinar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Curious how the Charleston Police Department trains officers in conflict de-escalation techniques? The department wants to tell you. The Citizen Police Advisory Council and Charleston Police Department are partnering for a series of informational discussions open to the public. The latest is on CPD's Police Conflict De-Escalation Training.
'Suspicious' fire in Beaufort County destroys mobile home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and other agencies responded to a mobile home fire Thursday night that has been determined suspicious, according to officials. Emergency crews, including Beaufort County EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and MCAS Fire Rescue, responded to a reported fire. They responded to...
CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Lanes reopen after tractor trailer fire on I-26

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tractor trailer fire closed two lanes of I-26 westbound early Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene just west of the College Park interchange around 4:45 a.m. The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked, included Treeland Drive because of a downed tree from...
Moncks Corner residents to see tax increase as soon as Oct. 1

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner residents will see a tax increase as soon as October 1. The Moncks Corner Town Council voted unanimously for a new budget Thursday night. It includes a tax hike for residents. It comes as Moncks Corner- like many cities and towns- grapples...
